Kristi Noem Wants 'Full Travel Ban' on All Countries Sending 'Killers, Leeches and Entitlement Junkies' to the US

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday called for a "full travel ban" on a certain number of countries that she says are sending "killers, leeches and entitlement junkies" into the United States, following her meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Homeland Security chief, however, did not clarify which countries she wants to be included in the proposed ban, even as she made the demand just days after two National Guard members were attacked in Washington, DC. "I just met with the President," Noem wrote on X, adding, "I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.

Doing It Her Way

"Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom — not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS," the DHS chief continued. "WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."

A DHS spokesperson told The New York Post that the administration will reveal exactly which countries would be included in the proposed travel ban "soon."

The move marks the latest effort by the Trump administration to slow the number of foreign nationals entering the country after last week's Thanksgiving Eve attack on two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, DC.

Officials had already announced a pause on all asylum decisions and a review of more than 720,000 green-card holders from 19 "countries of concern" after Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, allegedly shot and killed Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and left Andrew Wolfe, 24, gravely wounded near the White House.

No Tolerance from Trump and Team

The State Department has also temporarily stopped issuing visas to people traveling on Afghan passports after the brutal attack.

Lakanwal — once part of a CIA-supported Afghan unit that fought the Taliban — legally came to the U.S. in 2021 through the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome program, which brought thousands of refugees to safety after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He was granted asylum this past April, a status that would have allowed him to apply for a green card a year later.

"The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration," Noem said last week.

"I will not utter this depraved individual's name. He should be starved of the glory he so desperately wants."