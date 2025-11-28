Who Is Sarah Beckstrom? Second National Guard Member Shot by Afghan Refugee Rahmanullah Lakanwal Had Just Been Sworn In

The second West Virginia National Guard member who was critically injured in Wednesday's attack in a cowardly ambush by an Afghan refugee has been identified as a recently sworn-in soldier. The brave guard member was identified as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The other guard member was identified as 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe. "Both Sarah and Andrew were sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot on the street in Washington," Pirro revealed. Both soldiers have undergone surgery and remain in critical condition. The shooter was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan who came to the US in 2021.

Shot in the Line of Duty

Beckstrom and Wolfe were seriously wounded when Lakanwal allegedly opened fire near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest D.C., in what authorities are investigating as a possible terrorist attack.

"They received the finest medical care. Their families are with them now. They are critical — I think you understand the meaning of that. It's not clear how this is going to end up. But let me be perfectly clear about how it will end up in this office — if one of them is to pass, and God forbid that happens, this is a murder one. Period. End of the story," said Pirro.

"We are praying on a day like today when families come together in America and they hold hands around the Thanksgiving table. I beg you, I beseech you to play, to pray for these two young people that they survive."

This came as the head of the CIA revealed that Lakanwal had previously worked with the agency during his time in Afghanistan.

Late on Wednesday night, the CIA director revealed that Lakanwal had previously worked with the agency while helping U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan before the chaotic military withdrawal. The CIA boss told Fox News that Lakanwal served "as part of a partner force in Kandahar," a role that ended shortly after the chaotic evacuation.

Shocking Revelations

Like President Trump, Ratcliffe slammed the handling of the evacuation, saying it allowed people who were not properly vetted to enter the United States on temporary visas. "The Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the US government, including the CIA," Ratcliffe said.

"The individual - and so many others - should have never been allowed to come here," he added.

"Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration's catastrophic failures."

Trump had earlier slammed former President Joe Biden for allowing Lakanwal into the country through Operation Allies Welcome, saying Americans are justified in feeling "righteous anger and enormous resolve" after learning of his alleged actions.

The operation was aimed at helping vulnerable Afghans, including those who supported U.S. forces during the war. Lakanwal was reportedly resettled in Bellingham, Washington.

A relative told NBC News they were shocked by the accusations, saying Lakanwal had worked with U.S. Special Forces after spending ten years in the Afghan Army.

The family member added that Lakanwal is married with five young sons, and that he was once wounded while working alongside U.S. troops.

"We were the ones that were targeted by the Taliban in Afghanistan," the relative said. "I cannot believe that he might do this."