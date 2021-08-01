Kris Wu Paying Heavy Price Over Rape Charges; Loses Over 15 Brands Due to Controversy

Kris Wu is paying a heavy price after following the allegations of rape and cheating as he is losing endorsements one after the other. The Canadian-Chinese idol has now been detained by the Beijing police which has only forced the brands to cut ties with him.

Loses 15 Out of 16 Brands

The actor was endorsing 16 major brands that include Porche and Tuborg beer. After the controversy broke out, at least 15 brands have cut all the ties with him as they do not want to risk their reputation by associating with a celebrity who is allegedly facing multiple complaints of sexual assault and rape.

It is reported that the Chinese netizens are angry because the 31-year-old actor is facing allegations of luring underage girls into having sex with him.

The Brands Which Cut Ties With Him

Porsche

Louis Vuitton

Tuborg

L'OrÃ©al Men Expert

Tencent Video

Master Kong Ice Tea

Video game King of Glory

Haircare brand Seeyoung

LancÃ´me

Tempo

Ethereal Sound (an app affiliated with China Media Group)

Detergent brand Liby

Cosmetics brand Kans

Kitchen appliance manufacturer Vatti

Snacks and confectionary brand Bestore

Cosmetic brand Kans was the first to disassociate with Kris Wu. The brand had benefitted big time during Taobao Livestream sale as the total sales reached RMB 5.42 million (US$832,000).

Louis Vuitton has stated that it is cutting off ties with him until he is cleared off all the charges. Porsche has terminated his contract while many brands have either hid or deleted his ads.

The Controversy

He was detained by the Chaoyang police following the allegations of tricking young girls into having sexual relations. The first allegations of sexual assault came up on 8 July when a 19-year-old girl Du Meizhu claimed that she was forced to have sex with him two years ago.

In multiple posts, she accused Kris Wu of seducing at least 30 women, including minors, with job promises. Highlights of Du Meizhu Allegations

Kris Wu came to the limelight in 2014 after associating with the boyband EXO. He left the group in 2014 and created a niche for himself.

