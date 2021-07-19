An alleged sexual assault victim of Kris Wu has broken her silence as she explains in detail how he had exploited her. In an interview, she spoke about his modus operandi of luring girls while speaking about her relationship with him.
According to her, Kris Wu had sexually assaulted more than 30 girls including underage girls. Here, we are listing out major points from her interview.
- Never ever taking safety precautions during sex.
- One of the methods that he would pick up girls - choose young and pretty girls in the fan club, bring them to what he claims as a mini fan meet, tell the girls that there are a few more people coming, but when they reach the hotel, they'd realise there's only Kris in the room.
- The 500K that Meizhu received is being returned back in batches.
- There are currently two underage victims, both parties have kept evidence.
- She was under the impression that they're to discuss work arrangements but when she went to his house, she was being given a lot of alcohol and when she woke up, she found herself on his bed.
- Kris promised that he'd bring Du Meizhu to meet his mother after the new year.
- After dating him, her biggest takeaway is that she no longer wants to have a relationship.
- She does not like to drink alcohol since she has a lower tolerance level. She had gone to meet him for the first time for an interview. Her manager had taken away her phone and the meeting was fixed tonight at his home.
- She was not aware of his success and never heard songs before they had a sexual relationship.
- She was forced to drink and play games during her first meet. Her attempt to reach out to her friends failed and his manager threatened that her wings would be clipped in the entertainment industry since Kris is an influential person.
- He had sex with her after making her drink two glasses of the cocktail. She had lost consciousness shortly and the next thing she remembered was waking up next to him in his bed.
- He never wears condoms, not only with her but also with others.
- One of the victims was impregnated by him and she aborted when she realised that he had a sexually transmitted disease.
- She was shocked and did not have the courage to call the police. After he woke up, he promised to take care of her throughout her life.
- She thinks he is an unintelligent person and mama's boy.