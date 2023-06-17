Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant! Reality TV Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News by Holding Up Banner 'Travis, I'm Pregnant' During Concert [WATCH]

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant. The 'Keeping Up with Kardashians' alum is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker. The 44-year-old reality TV actress made the announcement to the audience as the Blink-182 drummer performed on stage during his concert by holding up a banner that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant,"

It is a nod to the band's famous 'All The Small Things' music video, where a sign very much like this can be seen. Kourtney later confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a clip of the surprise reveal. Kourtney's pregnancy comes one year after the pair got married in a lavish Italy setting in front of friends and family.

She's Pregnant

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, publicly expressed their desire to parent a kid together in her Hulu show. Since then, the couple has gone to great lengths to conceive, undergoing rounds of IVF and using a variety of herbal therapies.

The pair had previously been outspoken about using IVF in a last-ditch effort to conceive, but they now say they are no longer considering that option, according to a May 25 episode of "The Kardashians."

"We are officially done with IVF," she said during the episode. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Kardashian already has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. This will be her fourth child.

Barker also has three children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kardashian had said as cameras followed the couple to a doctor's appointment last year.

The doctor was then seen asking for a "sample" in the trailer, and Kardashian joked, "We'll take our mics off so you don't get the audio."

Happy Family

Speaking in December, Kardashian said, "I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis... So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen."

Speaking about the challenges that come with IVF, Kardashian said the effects "really took a toll on my health and mentally."

"The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me," she added.

Kourtney and Barker started dating in late 2020 after over a decade of friendship.

In February 2021, they made their romance Instagram official, and by October of that year, they had gotten engaged.

The couple got married in a Santa Barbara courtroom in May 2022, and a week later they flew to Portofino, Italy, where they had an extravagant ceremony in front of their friends and family at the Dolce & Gabbana mansion.

Kourtney told her fans in December 2022 that she had formally stopped IVF treatment 10 months ago and had only recently begun to regain her vitality.

She claimed to have taken a sabbatical in order to "just focus on our wedding and getting married" which took place in May 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The founder of POOSH elaborated on their decision to stop using IVF and how she had frozen her eggs in her 30s on the season three premiere of The Kardashians.

Kourtney had "seven frozen eggs from years ago before Travis" that those around her had pushed her to get.

"When I was 38 or 39 everyone was like pushing me to do that and most of mine didn't survive the thaw because eggs are one cell and none of them made it to an embryo."

Kourtney has always been aware that becoming pregnant is not guaranteed even after storing the eggs.

Without having children, she and Barker already "have a full, blessed life," she assured her sister Khloe, so they were not letting it bring them down.