Popular Korean Volleyball twins Lee Jae-young and Lee Da-young have lent an apology for bullying their elementary and middle school teammates. This comes a day after an anonymous internet user made 21 allegations against them that include stealing money and threatening to jab her with a knife for failing for "disobedience" in their school days.

Lee Jae-young, Lee Da-young's Apology

In a handwritten message posted on Instagram, Lee Jae-young said that she had hurt many people with her "irresponsible behaviour" in the past. Calling herself "immature" when she had bullied her schoolmates, she wrote: "I sincerely apologize for those who spent their time in pain due to my misbehaviour in school." On her turn, Lee Da-young expressed her willingness to meet the victims in person to apologise.

She added: "As I debuted in the professional stage, I had to admit and apologise more quickly as I received love and attention from many fans. In the future, I will never forget the wrong action and words I have made and become a more mature person. [sic]"

How did Start?

An anonymous person claimed that she was a victim of bullying. From extorting money to cursing her parents, 21 different allegations were made against the sisters from Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders. The netizen had further claimed that there were at least four others who were victims of bullying by the volleyball twins.

She did not mention the names of the twins, but her details in the post clearly indicated that Lee Jae-young and Lee Da-young had bullied her in the school. The volleyball fans too felt that they were the offenders.

Later, the victim claimed that the bullies had contacted her to lend an apology and deleted the post once the Volleyball twins made an apology for their irresponsible act.

Paying a Price

Lee Jae-young and Lee Da-young have been earning a lot of love from the fans and they were monikered "Goddess Volleyball Players." As soon as they became internet sensations, they were invited for TV shows. Unfortunately, they are now paying a price for their earlier acts as their appearances from the shows are reportedly being removed, a report on Koreaboo claims.

Now, their content from You Quiz on the Block has also been deleted.

The bullying accusations in school are commonly heard these days in Korea and many celebrities, after facing allegations, have apologized to the victims.