Singer Hwang Young-min aka Tim has bid goodbye to his singlehood as he tied the knot to his girlfriend in a low-key event. The 39-year old himself announced the good news on his Instagram account before taking the wedding vows.

In his letter, Tim has said that he was marrying his "forever partner friend and love." He said, "I've come to realize that love is not only shared when circumstances are easy, but that true love is most felt when enduring through some of life's greatest struggles!"

The wedding was supposed to be held in June 2020, but postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, the delay has helped him to realise the importance of marriage. The Second Breathe creator claims, "Though it was difficult, it has a become a great opportunity for me to do inventory on my priorities and what it means to be married. In hindsight, I firmly believe that this was a part of God's plan to provide me time to consider deeply the importance and magnitude of this commitment."

The couple wanted to tie the knot in the presence of their friends and family members, but since the situation has not returned to normalcy yet, they felt it was time to get married."That is why we will be having a very intimate marriage worship ceremony this evening at 11 pm with our immediate family there to witness our union. Family members who are unable to attend in person will stream this worship via Zoom." he said in the letter.

The 39-year old hopes that the occasion would be celebrated once the situation returns to normalcy. He wrote, "It is our hope that once this pandemic subsides, we can celebrate with our friends and family and share in the goodness of God's grace in our lives through a proper wedding celebration. But, we are preparing to take our vows and be married to one another tonight."