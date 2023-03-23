Kokdu: Season of Deity Ending, Episode 16 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Kokdu: Season of Deity ending will focus on the fate of Do Jin Woo and Han Gye Jeol as they wait for their happy ending. Episode 16 is scheduled to air on MBC Friday, March 24, at 9.50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the finale on TV and on the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the last chapter of this supernatural romance drama with subtitles on Viki and Viu.

The mini-series focuses on the romantic relationship between Oh Hyeon and Seol Hee. The couple got separated by death.was punished by God for not meeting each other for thousands of years. Seol Hee was born again as someone who did not remember anything about her past life. Oh Hyeon did not expect his fate and waited for a reunion with his lover. So, he became a Kokdu, an underworld god who must lead the deceased in the afterlife. He took a human form for 90 days during the spring season.

Oh Hyeon met Seol Hee when he took his human form as a successful surgeon, Do Jin Woo. His lover was born again as young doctor Han Gye Jeol. The couple recognized each other and fell in love again. But fate separated them in the penultimate episode. After watching the heartbreaking ending in episode 15, the followers of Kokdu: Season of Deity are curious to know what lies ahead for Do Jin Woo and Han Gye Jeol episode 16 (finale).

Kokdu: Season of Deity Ending

Im Soo Hyang described the romance between the onscreen couple as a season of spring. According to her, Seol Hee represents summer, and her lover represents winter. They only meet each other in the spring season.

"I hope Kokdu: Season of Deity will be remembered as spring. In the drama, Kokdu symbolizes winter, and Han Gye Jeol symbolizes summer. Thus, it can be said that [the drama] depicts snow falling in mid-summer. Spring is the season that connects these two characters. I hope it will be remembered as a drama that gives heart-fluttering moments like when seeing cherry blossoms in full bloom in spring after winter passes," she shared.

How to Watch Kokdu: Season of Deity Ending?

Kokdu: Season of Deity episode 16 will air on MBC Friday, March 24, at 9.50 pm KST. It will be broadcast online with English subtitles for the non-Korean speaking population on Viki and Viu. The international episode release timings are as below:

EST - 7.50 am

PST - 4.50 am

GMT - 11.50 am

CET - 12.50 pm

The mini-series features Kim Jung Hyun, Im Soo Hyang, Kim Da Som, Ahn Woo Yeon, Kim In Kwon, and Cha Chung Hwa in lead roles. Watch the previous episodes of this supernatural romance drama with subtitles on Viki and Viu.