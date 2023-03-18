A Boss and A Babe Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

A Boss and A Babe episode 4 will air on GMM 25 Friday, March 24, at 8.30 pm ICT. Intern Cher will feel insecure after seeing young businessman Gun with his close friend. The incident could bring them closer to each other. People in Thailand can watch the mini-series on GMM 25.

Thai BL drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on ViuTv. The official YouTube channel of GMM 25 will also release the episode with subtitles on Friday.

The total duration of the upcoming episode could be approximately 50 minutes. The chapter will show Gun enjoying his weekend with Cher in the small village. They go on a ride and visit the marketplace together.

Here are the international air timings of A Boss and A Babe episode 4:

Australia - 12.30 pm

The UK - 1.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

South Korea - 10.30 am

The US - 8.30 am

Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this Thai BL drama will feature some fun moments between Gun and Cher. It will also take the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events. The preview for this week shows Gun asking Cher if he receives the offer to work in the company permanently, will he accept it? Cher says he will not take the offer. Then, Gun curiously asks if Cher is not interested in the job.

The video also shows Cher feeling insecure after seeing Gun with his close friend. After the incident, the intern spends more time with his boss. Cher tells Gun he can't sleep without talking to the boss every night. The intern also tells his boss he wants to stay with him forever. Gun tells Cher that he is very special to him.

Episode 3 Recap

Previously, Cher realizes his feelings for Gun. The intern ensures he calls his boss every night and chats with him. During one of their casual conversations, the intern tells his boss he will go home on the weekend. The boss requests the intern to take him along. The onscreen couple decides to spend the weekend in the small village.

Cher introduces Gun to his grandmother and mother. They warmly welcome the boss and make sure he feels comfortable at their home. The episode also features some lighter movements between the onscreen couple.