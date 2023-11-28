Strong Girl Namsoon Ending Explained, Episode 16 (Finale) Recap, Review

Strong Girl Namsoon ending focussed on the final battle between Ryu Shi Oh and Gang Nam Soon. Episode 16 aired on JTBC on Sunday (November 26) at 10:30 pm KST. Gang Nam Soon did everything to protect her family from Ryu Shi Oh and the drug dealers this week.

Gang Hee Shik helped his lover and her mother in their fight against the drug mafia. The intense battle between the heroes and villains kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, watched the spin-off with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The drama followed Gang Nam Soon as she looked for her birth parents everywhere in the country. She belonged to a family that witnessed women with incredible strength. Three generations of women in the family were born with this power when they investigated drug-related crimes in and around the Gangnam area. The story began after she met young detective Gang Hee Shik, an upright with a graduation degree from the police University.

Recap and Review

The last episode of Strong Girl Namsoon episode 16 took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events in the first half. Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik dynamically unfolded their relentless counterattack to eradicate the new synthetic drug. Their fight against the drug mafia took a new turn this week.

The mini-series featured an epic showdown between the heroes and villains this week. Ryu Shi Oh set a trap for Gang Nam Soon and tried to kill her. Hwang Geum Joo and Gil Joong Gan used their strength to help Gang Nam Soon. Gang Hee Shik also teamed up with the women.

The Fierce Battle

After Gang Nam Soon regained her strength, she tried to escape from the place. But Ryu Shi Oh caught her and attacked her unexpectedly. The female lead could not fight back. She nearly gave up when Gang Hee Shik reached out for her help. Ryu Shi Oh ran away when the detective focused on his lover,

Gang Nam Soon, her mother, and grandmother were fighting for their lives after using their strength. The emergency medical team took them to the hospital for necessary medical care. In the meantime, the male lead searched for an antidote for the drug everywhere. He got it from the Doogo warehouse. The medicine helped the female lead and her family members regain their strength.

Meanwhile, the detectives continued their search for the drug dealer. They came up with a plan to trap the Russian Mafia agent. Gang Nam Soon took the lead in kidnapping the scientist who made the synthetic drug and its antidote. The chemistry professor did not spill a word about Ryu Shi Oh. It took some time for the detectives to track the whereabouts of the drug dealer.

The Sad Demise

By the time the police force tracked down the whereabouts of Ryu Shi Oh, he had made a big decision. His childhood friend, BinBin, whom he was searching for his life, stood in front of him with a gun in his hand. The two friends met at the Russian camp and were caught by the mafia group Pavel when they tried to run away. Bin Bin got his special training from the mafia group. His current task was to kill the traitor.

However, BinBin did not dare to kill Ryu Shi Oh. He gave his childhood friend a chance to make the decision. When Gang Nam Soon and the detectives entered the room, the drug dealer took his own life by shooting himself. The female lead felt the pain of losing a friend.

During further investigation, the detectives found out that the drug dealer was secretly helping his biological father. Thanks to Hwang Geum Joo, the detectives received the formula for the antidote from the scientist.

The Big Revelation

The biggest question that revolved around the viewers' minds until the end was the real identity of the mystery man Bread Song. Hwang Geum Joo put in effort to find out all about this man. He was the nominated leader of Pavel, who was sent to South Korea to learn about financial management. His next target is Hwang Geum Joo.