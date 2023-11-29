Castaway Diva Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Spoilers: Cast Spills About Seo Mok Ha and Kang Bo Geol

Castaway Diva fans are eagerly waiting for the finale of this mini-series, which will feature the fate of Seo Mok Ha and Kang Bo Geol. The last episode will focus on the complicated relationship between the onscreen couple. After watching the previous episode, the viewers are curious if the two friends will get their happy ending in episode 16. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV.

With only a few days left for the finale of Castaway Diva, actress Park Eun Bin spilled some details about the fate of Seo Mok Ha and Kang Bo Geol. While attending the MAMA Awards 2023, the actress opened up about the romance drama. She said it is difficult to believe that that mini-series is ending so soon. The cast member requested the fans to look forward to the finale. According to her, the production team built the story very carefully.

When asked about the fate of Seo Mok Ha and Kang Bo Geol, the actress asked the viewers to stay tuned and watch episodes 11 and 12 to know the details. She also teased that the audience would love the ending.

"Castaway Diva feels like it just started. So sad that it is ending. We will air episodes 11 and 12 this week. We have built it very carefully. Please look forward to it. I am sure it will be an ending you will love," actress Park Eun Bin said.

How to Watch Castaway Diva Ending?

The mini-series focused on the rescue mission of Seo Mok Ha, who drifted onto a deserted island on her way to Seoul for an audition. She gets rescued 15 years after the unfortunate incident that forced her to stay on an uninhabited island. The drama featured the reunion of director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun, who worked together on Start-Up and While You Were Sleeping.

The romantic comedy-drama will air its last episode on tvN on Sunday (December 3) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Castaway Diva Episode 12:

US - 8:50 am

Canada - 8:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 7:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 9:20 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 2:50 pm

France - 2:50 pm

Spain - 2:50 pm

UK - 1:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 9:20 pm

The mini-series features Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Heak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Joo Heon in lead roles. The mini-series took viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events while following the onscreen couple -- Seo Mok Ha and Kang Bo Geol. They face some unexpected challenges when they chase their dreams. Meanwhile, Yoon Ran Joo, Kang Bo Geol, and Kang Woo Hak helped Seo Mok Ha to become a successful singer.