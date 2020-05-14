Luna, the doppelganger of Detective Jung Tae Eul in the Kingdom of Corea, is likely to have a major role to play in increasing the crack between two parallel worlds in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 9. The episode is scheduled to air on SBS tomorrow, May 15, at 10pm KST.

Prince Imperial Geum a.k.a Lee Lim and his right hand man Yoo Kyung Moo were searching for Luna to replace her with detective Jung Tae Eul in the Republic of Korea. She is known to be a cold blooded criminal, who will do anything for money and the viewers are eager to know if she will team up with the antagonists in the upcoming episode.

Will Luna join hands with Lee Lim?

Luna could be a cruel person who might get involved in any kind of criminal activities for money. But she seems to be caring her loved ones or at least the people who are close to her. In episode 8, she was seen offering her winter jacket to the boy, who had her vehicle keys. The criminal was also not interested in entertaining Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong when she tried to dig the details about her relationship with Emperor Lee Gon.

So, it may not be really easy for the antagonists to convince her to join them by offering a better living and lot of money. They may have to come up with another plan to include her in their move against Lee Min Ho's character.

Meanwhile, the producers of this SBS fantasy thriller urged the series' followers to watch the upcoming episode to see Luna "amplify" the cracks between two parallel worlds.

How to watch The King: Eternal Monarch episode 9 live online?

The upcoming episode of this television drama will also feature a lip-lock scene between Lee Gon and Tae Eul. The production team revealed that it is an important scene in the story as it will transform the relationship between this onscreen couple.

"Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul's second kiss scene, which is overflowing with yearning emotion, is an important scene that adds fuel to the fire of the Lee-Eul couple's romance. Please kook forward to how the couple's fate progresses on this week's episodes," the producers said in a statement.

SBS will air the ninth episode of this fantasy thriller on Friday at 10pm KST and it is likely to be packed with lot of thrilling events for Detective Jung Tae Eul and Emperor Lee Gon. So, tune in to SBS tomorrow night to watch the new episode of this mini-series or stream it on the official website of SBS. Non-Korean speaking population can watch the new episode of this television drama with sub-titles on Netflix.