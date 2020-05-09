The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7 featured new deaths, surprising discoveries and some shocking truths. In episode 8, the viewers will get to watch the real rivalry between Emperor Lee Gon and his uncle Lee Lim. The two lead characters are likely to meet each other for the first time in last 24 years.

Lee Jung Jin's character has been waiting for his nephew to cross the door between the two parallel worlds. He was really glad to know that the King is often going out of the palace nowadays. It will always be easier for Lee Lim to attack Lee Gon in the Republic of Korea because the King has no power in this world and there is no one to protect him here.

For Lee Min Ho's character, the existence of a parallel world and the presence of his uncle in that world are all part of a mystery that he is still trying to solve. Before preparing for the big battle with Lee Lim, the King needs to know a lot about his uncle and his evil doings in both the worlds. So, he decided to team up with Detective Jung Tae Eul in this secret investigation.

Why did Lee Gon take Jo Young to the Republic of Korea?

Lee Gon had to meet the detective immediately to alert her about the existence of Lee Lim and seek her help in tracking down his activities in the Republic of Korea for the past 24 years. He was really prepared to sneak out of the palace without much trouble. He completed all his royal duties and took Maximus along with him.

The King did not know that Jo Young was waiting for him in the bamboo forest. Woo Do Hwan's character tried his best to stop Lee Gon from going after the woman he admires. He informed the king that he did a thorough investigation about the person and found out that she is a criminal who is being charged with theft, assault, pickpocketing, document forgery as well as breaking and entering.

Jo Young also informed Lee Min Ho's character that gangsters and policemen are after her and told him to stop hanging out with her. The King calmly heard everything his childhood friend said and informed him that Jung Tae Eul is not Luna. Since Woo Do Hwan's character was not willing to believe the King, he had to take him along to the Republic of Korea.

More people die in both the worlds

At the same time, Jung Tae Eul was investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman, who was stabbed to death by someone close to her. Later, it was revealed that the doppelganger of this deceased woman was a security person in the Royal Palace. Lee Lim might have killed the security officer and replaced her with the doppelganger from Republic of Korea.

Other people who were replaced by Lee Lim in this episode include a business tycoon from the Republic of Korea and his children. He killed the businessman and one of his sons to make his army stronger.

Jo Young meets Jo Eun Seop

Jo Young could not believe his eyes when he saw the parallel world and he was even more confused to meet his doppelganger Jo Eun Seop. Gradually, he understood everything and he got really worried about the King's safety. He informed the King that it is really dangerous to stay in this world and he should stop visiting this place.

But Lee Gon informed Jo Young that it will be even more dangerous to let Lee Lim continue with his evil activities. The King then asked his bodyguard to stay back and kill the evil character as soon as he meets him.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong received new details about criminal Luna from her secretary and she rushed to meet the ex-convict outside the prison. It remains to be seen how these meeting will make some changes in the relationship between the King and the Prime Minister.

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 8 spoilers and live stream details

SBS will air The King: Eternal Monarch episode 8 on Saturday, May 9, at 10 pm KST and it will probably feature the first meeting of Emperor Lee Gon with his uncle Lee Lim. The evil character may also provoke his nephew a bit as the promo shows Jo Young taking his gun out. The short clip also shows Lee Lim threatening more people in both the worlds.

Tune in to SBS tonight to watch the new episode of this mini-series or stream it on the official website of SBS. The non-Korean speaking population can watch the new episode of this television drama with subtitles on Netflix.