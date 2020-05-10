The King: Eternal Monarch episode 8 went off the air on Saturday night, May 9, with a big shocker. Kang Shin Jae does not belong to the Republic of Korea. He was brought to this world by someone from the Kingdom of Corea - is it Lee Lim? Viewers will get to know more of it in episode 9 scheduled to air on SBS next Friday, May 15, at 10pm KST.

Viewers of the fantasy thriller always wanted to know why the detective is so curious to know about the emblem of Kingdom of Corea. They finally got their answer. He only has a vague memory of his childhood and it has been haunting him for several years. That's why he had to seek the help of a psychiatrist for better sleep.

Kang Shin Jae remembers the emblem and the young King, who mourned the death of his father for seven days. He remembered seeing young Lee Gon on TV and he has been trying to connect the dots. He searched everywhere for the emblem and the person named Lee Gon, but he didn't find anything useful until Emperor Lee Gon came to the Republic of Korea.

The detective saw the emblem that he was searching for on Maximus and he wanted to investigate it. But the King disappeared with his horse before he could do anything. He was excited to hear about the King's return from Jo Eun Seop and he didn't want to waste anymore time.

Why was Kang Shin Jae curious about Lee Gon?

The detective rushed to the hotel room and searched everything that belonged to the King. He saw the emblem again on a letter pad and it was return Kingdom of Corea. He couldn't believe it and he was searching further when Jo Young jumped to the scene. They had a showdown and the King interfered.

Lee Gon stopped Jo Young from hurting the detective and calmly asked him why he entered the room without permission. His replies were not very clear as he was bombarding several questions to the King. The words Lee Gon, emblem and mourning helped the King understand that this guy belonged to a different world. He tried to make the detective understand everything, but he didn't believe anything the King said. What happens next will be revealed in episode 9.

Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong meets her doppelganger

Last week, The King: Eternal Monarch also introduced the doppelganger of Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong to viewers through a photo that appeared in a newspaper. The newspaper was sent to her by Lee Lim and she did not pay attention to it for the first time. When she received the newspaper for a second time, she thoroughly checked it out and was shocked to see the photo of her doppelganger.

Koo Seo Ryeong's mother now knows the real identity of Lee Lim. She tried to share the information with her daughter, but the Prime Minister was too busy to wait for her mother to talk. Will the elderly lady die next? Viewers will have to watch the mini-series next week to know more about it.

Other important scenes of episode 8 include a casual conversation between Luna and the Prime Minister that helped the latter understand that Luna was not the person she saw with the King, the arrest of a doppelganger by Jo Young after he identified the King in Republic of Korea and the identity of a woman who killed her roommate because she overheard her conversation with Lee Lim.

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 9 spoilers and live stream details

In episode 9, viewers will get to watch some romantic scenes between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul while Jo Young tries to gather some details about Lee Lim. The episode will also feature a heartbroken Kang Shin Jae and a confused Koo Seo Ryeong. Other scenes this week include a gruesome death, a procession by the King and romance for Jo Young.

The series' followers in Korea can watch the ninth episode of the fantasy thriller on SBS this Friday, May 15, at 10pm KST. The episode will also be available on the official website for SBS. People from other parts of the world can watch the show with subtitles on various streaming sites, including Netflix.