The King: Eternal Monarch kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with several suspenseful moments. Episode 10 will probably continue to maintain the pace as it reveals new details about the rivalry between Emperor Lee Gon and his uncle Lee Lim. The episode will air on SBS Saturday, May 16, at 10 p.m. KST.

So, the real battle between the King and his father's killer has begun. Until now, Lee Lim was silently making his move in front of his nephew. The young King was unaware of the things that were happening in his country. Thanks to detective Jung Tae Eul, Lee Gon finally found out how his uncle was making all the moves secretly.

Jung Tae Eul explains it all

It all began with a casual conversation between Lee Min Ho's character and his detective girlfriend. While discussing the imaginary flower she bought from the Kingdom of Corea and the mysterious place she visited with her boyfriend, Kim Go Eun's character playfully told her lover that he keeps himself young by visiting the mysterious place often.

When Lee Gon was unable to find the traces of his uncle in the country even after checking the security footage multiple times, he remembered the words of his girlfriend. He knew that his uncle was traveling between the two worlds for several years, but no one identified him. It is because he was never aged after the incident.

All this while, the King was looking for a man in his 70s and he could not find someone like that in both the worlds. Finally, he met the person he was searching for in the Kingdom of Corea on New Year's Eve. Lee Gon was surprised to see Lee Lim, who was not aged at all in the last 25 years. As soon as the King identified his uncle, he angrily shouted traitor Lee Lim.

Jo Eun Sup accompanies Lee Gon while Jo Young stays back

However, Lee Min Ho's character was in a very dangerous situation when he met his rival. He was all alone on the street as he did not accompany his security persons with him. Jo Young is in the Republic of Korea while Jo Eun Sup is with the King.

On the other hand, Lee Lim was waiting for this encounter and he was all prepared. He was purposely walking in front of the King. So, what's next for Lee Gon? The viewers of this SBS fantasy thriller will have to watch the next episode to find out how Lee Lim reacts to his first meeting with the King in the last 25 years.

What to expect in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 10 and how to watch it live online?

SBS will be back with a new episode of this fantasy thriller on Saturday, May 16, at 10 p.m. KST. This episode will continue to feature the rivalry between Lee Gon and Lee Lim as they make new moves against each other.

In episode 9, Lee Gon captured two people from Lee Lim's group from both the worlds. So, it is safe to assume that Lee Lim will try to strengthen his team by adding more people to the group. Will Prime Minister Kim Soo Ryeong be a part of it? She is one of the most ambitious women in the Kingdom of Corea and her only hope to remain in power was to become the queen by marrying Lee Gon.

Unfortunately, Lee Min Ho's character is in love with another girl and he indirectly told the Prime Minister about it. If Lee Lim comes up with a better offer for her, Soo Ryeong is sure to team up with him. The promo for episode 10 teased a secret meeting between Lee Lim and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Corea.

In order to find out how the rivalry between Lee Gon and Lee Lim takes a new form in the upcoming days, watch The King: Eternal Monarch episode 10 on SBS Saturday at 10 p.m. KST. So, tune in to SBS on Saturday to watch the new episode of this mini-series or stream it on the official website of SBS. Non-Korean speaking population can watch the new episode of this television drama with sub-titles on Netflix.