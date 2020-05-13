The King: Eternal Monarch fans have been speculating about a royal wedding of Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul for the past couple of weeks. Now, the promo for episode 9 also teased the beginning of a new life for Lee Min Ho's character and his onscreen partner in the Kingdom of Corea.

The 30-second-long video clip shows Kim Go Eun's character telling the King that she pretended to be okay in front of him, but she is not really ok. In the promo video, Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong can also be seen asking the King about his marriage. The clip ends by featuring a conversation between Lee Gon and Tae Eul, in which the King asks his detective lover if she can stay with him in his world.

In short, the King wants to take his lady love to the Kingdom of Corea and protect her from his uncle Lee Lim. But it remains to be seen if the detective will happily follow Lee Gon and stay in the palace as his queen for the rest of her life. Even if she agrees to be with him, she will have to deal with many rivals in and out of the palace.

Will wedding bells ring for Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul?

The royal wedding rumors started doing the rounds ever since a set photo of The King: Eternal Monarch featuring a royal wedding appeared on the Instagram page, intactwedding_official. Some of the eagle-eyed fans of this SBS fantasy thriller noticed this image and they got excited about watching a royal wedding in the show in the upcoming weeks.

"Post from intactwedding_official mentioning The King: Eternal Monarch and mentioning the characters. There is really a royal wedding that would happen," a Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another follower of the television drama tweeted, "So, there will be a wedding scene at The King: Eternal Monarch. My gosh, the spoiler at Instagram."

"If Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun would really have a wedding in the drama, I swear I would not be able to breathe and I will be very much thankful to writer Kim Eun Sook," the third person, who is also a fan of The King: Eternal Monarch, wrote.

To know more about this speculated wedding scene of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 9, the followers of this SBS fantasy thriller will have to watch drama on Friday, May 15, at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first eight episodes of this mini-series online here.

Watch the promo for this week below: