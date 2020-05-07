Emperor Lee Gon now knows that his uncle Lee Lim is the real threat for people in both the worlds and he will come up with a plan against this evil person in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7. The episode is scheduled to air on SBS this Friday, May 8, at 10pm KST and it will also show Detective Jung Tae Eul investigating another mysterious murder case.

This week, the fantasy thriller will probably begin by showing the first official date of Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul. The promo shows them enjoying an evening walk on a winter night. The King also makes plans against his uncle Prince Imperial Geum a. k. a. Lee Lim in the video. He could seek the help of Kim Go Eun's character for forming a team to fight the evil this week.

The producers of this fantasy thriller have already confirmed a team up between Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, a thorough investigation about the mysterious murder case of Lee Sang Do will help the two characters understand in detail the evil doings of Lee Lim. It will also help them work together to help the people in both the worlds.

Lee Lim's bigger plan

However, Lee Lim is always ahead of them and he has already set his eyes on the next targets. This time around he is planning something big as his targets are detectives Jung Tae Eul and Kang Shin Jae. The appearance of criminal Luna in the promo video could be a part of this big plan. He has always been replacing the powerful doppelganger in one world with the poor one in another world.

The promo video for this week shows him sitting in a mysterious place and a person holding a knife with full of blood. Shaky hands of that person and the presence of two more people in that room teases a crime scene. It remains to be seen who will die next in the drama.

What lies ahead for Koo Seo Ryeong and Myung Seung A?

One thing that is clear from the promo for The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7 is that Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong and the King's publicist Myung Seung A will be a part of this political game from this week. These two characters are holding good position in the Kingdom of Corea and they are close to the King. Lee Lim may think that replacing them with their doppelgangers could benefit him a lot in the rivalry.

Myung Seung A and her doppelganger in the Republic of Korea Myung Na Ri are unlikely to team up with this evil character. Koo Seo Ryeong may also never join hands with someone who is too dangerous to deal, but the viewers are yet to meet her doppelganger in the other world. So, the series' followers will have to watch the fantasy thriller this week to find more about it.

How to watch The King: Eternal Monarch episode 7 online?

SBS will air the seventh episode of this fantasy thriller on Friday at 10pm KST and it is likely to be packed with lot of thrilling events for Detective Jung Tae Eul and Emperor Lee Gon. Jo Young from Kingdom of Corea and Jo Eun Seop from Republic of Korea will be joining them.

So, tune in to SBS tomorrow night to watch the new episode of this mini-series or stream it on the official website of SBS. Non-Korean speaking population can watch the new episode of this television drama with sub-titles on Netflix.

Watch the promo for this week below: