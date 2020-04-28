A major thread of The King: Eternal Monarch story is the romantic relationship between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul. Though the two characters have already fallen in love, they are yet to admit it to each another. In episode 5, they might become the first official couple of the fantasy thriller.

The mini-series will be back with the fifth episode on SBS this Friday, May 1, at 10pm KST and viewers can look forward to the onscreen romance of Lee Gon with Jung Tae Eul in the episode. According to the production team, the fifth episode will surely keep viewers on their toes with a lot of excitement and a bit of nervousness.

In episode 4, Lee Min Ho's character took the female lead to his own world because she was not willing to believe the truth about a parallel world. This scene marked the beginning of a romantic relationship between Emperor Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul that will be explored further in the fifth episode, the producer revealed.

Production team praises Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun

The production team also praised lead casts Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun recently. They said the actors are working really hard for The King: Eternal Monarch. Both the cast members are always busy discussing various ways of improving their roles in the fantasy thriller, they added.

"Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are always lighting up the filming set with their smiles and a warm, friendly atmosphere. [Both the cast members] will come up with some really interesting changes in their characters this week. So, look forward to episode 5 of The King: Eternal Monarch," the producers said in a statement.

The SBS fantasy thriller revolves around the life of a young King from the Kingdom of Corea named Lee Gon, who is trying to solve the mystery behind two parallel worlds. The drama will also focus on his relationship with a detective from the Republic of Korea named Jung Tae Eul. The mini-series airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 10pm KST.