SBS continues to increase the curiosity of Korean drama lovers world-wide about its upcoming historical fantasy thriller 'The King: Eternal Monarch' with new details. The broadcasting channel recently released new stills and casting details of the highly awaited Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer mini-series that is expected to premiere on April 17.

The first set of stills that were released on March 26 featured the onscreen bromance between Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan. In the photos, Lee Min Ho's character Emperor Lee Gon can be seen playfully teasing his bodyguard Jo Young while Woo Do Hwan's character sternly looks at his childhood friends hiding on his feelings.

The producers of the historical fantasy thriller described Emperor Lee Gon and his bodyguard Jo Young as "soulmates" and said both the actors naturally portrayed the closeness between their characters onscreen. The producers also said the cast members created a warm atmosphere on set during the production process.

"Please keep an eye on Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan, who will be taking on the challenge of making a new kind of transformation through their acting in 'The King: Eternal Monarch," they added.

Another set of images of the upcoming SBS drama were released a day later and they featured the onscreen relationship between Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. Though the Emperor tries to be very friendly with detective Jung Tae Eul, she gives a strange look to him in the stills. Since both the cast members are known for their expertise in portraying romance onscreen, viewers can look forward to some incredible scenes between the two in the mini-series.

Girl's Day member Sojin as psychiatrist Jo Hae In

SBS also revealed that Girl's Day member Sojin has joined the cast of The King: Eternal Monarch as psychiatrist Jo Hae In. Her agency said she won the role after going through a complete audition process and K-drama fans can look forward to her role in the mini-series.

The King: Eternal Monarch revolves around the life of a 33-year-old Korean Emperor named Lee Gon, who feels suffocated inside the palace and tries to run away from there. Eventually, he ends up in a parallel world and there he meets detective Jung Tae Eul. Both the characters work together for the well-being of people in two parallel worlds.

Apart from Kim Go Eun, Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan, the historical fantasy thriller also features Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chae, Lee Jung Jin, Kim Young Ok, Jeon Bae Soo, Seo Jeong Yeon, Park Won Sang and Kim Young Ji in supporting roles. Some of the actors appear in twin roles.