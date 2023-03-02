The King Eternal Monarch Actor Woo Do Hwan to Portray Joseon Attorney in New MBC Drama

Actor Woo Do Hwan, who portrayed Captain Jo Yeong and his counterpart Jo Eun Sup in the 2016 SBS historical fantasy romance drama The King Eternal Monarch, will portray an attorney in Joseon Dynasty in the upcoming MBC drama Joseon Attorney. The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on March 31 at 9.50 pm KST.

The historical drama will tell the story of an attorney in the Joseon Dynasty who decides to take on an enemy. His enemy is someone who caused his parents' death through a trial. The story begins with the attorney's revenge. Gradually, it will feature the main lead's growth as an attorney who helps the needy and cares for the people.

Here is everything about the comeback project of actor Woo Do Hwan, who made his last television appearance through the Lee Min Ho starred SBS drama The King Eternal Monarch.

Story

Do Hwan will portray the protagonist, who becomes an attorney to take revenge on an enemy. As the protagonist starts taking his job seriously and becomes a real attorney who cares for people, he realizes that revenge stems from loneliness. Apart from the attorney, the mini-series will feature a princess who cares for her country and the people. But she faces some challenges in her romantic life while hiding her real identity.

Cast

Do Hwan will portray Kang Han Soo, Bona will appear as princess Lee Yeon Joo, and Cha Hak Yeon as Yeon Joo's fiancÃ©e and Judge Yoo Ji Sun. The other cast members include Song Geon Hee as Seongjong of Joseon, Kim Ae Ran as Grand Queen Dowager Jaseong, Han Sang Jo as Eunuch Go, Chun Ho Jin as Minister of Military Taxation Yoo Je Se, Choi Moo Sung as Choo Young Woo, and Lee Jae Woon as Won Dae Han.

How to Watch Joseon Attorney?

K-drama fans in Korea can watch the historical drama on MBC Friday, March 31, at 9.50 pm KST. People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, will have to wait for the official streaming details.