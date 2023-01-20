Chinese New Year 2023: Lee Min Ho, Kim So Hyun, and Others Born in Year of the Rabbit

Chinese New Year 2023, also known as Spring Festival in China, is just a few days away, and it is the Year of the Rabbit. Several South Korean celebrities fall under this zodiac sign, including Lee Min Ho, Kim So Hyun, Joo Won, Kim Young Kwang, Jung Il Woo, Super Junior member Choi Siwon, and Jay Park.

People born in this zodiac sign are known to be kind and confident. They may seem weak, but their inner strength helps them steadily move toward their goal. Every zodiac sign has several elements that determine its characteristics, and this is the Water Year of the Rabbit.

Several K-drama stars, like Ji Chang Wook, Ahn Jae Hyuk, and Seo In Guk, were born in the Fire Year of the Rabbit. Meanwhile, K-pop stars such as Lucas, Changbin, Dino, Rocky, and Seunghun, were born in the Earth Year of the Rabbit.

From Ji Chang Wook and Joo Won to Ahn Jae Hyun and Seo In Guk, here is a list of South actors and singers born in the Year of the Rabbit

Lee Min Ho

The South Korean actor was born on June 22, 1987. He is one of the most popular actors in the world who rose worldwide by featuring the high school student Gu Jun Pyo in the 2009 drama Boys Over Flowers. City Hunter, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King Eternal Monarch, and Pachinko are some of his most-loved projects. Lee Min Ho will portray an obstetrician-gynecologist, Gong Ryong, in the upcoming fantasy romance drama, titled Ask the Stars.

Ji Chang Wook

The actor, 35, rose to fame by portraying an American-born Korean named Dong Hae in the mini-series Smile Again. He was born on July 5, 1987. The K2, Empress Ki, Suspicious Partner, Backstreet Rookie, The Sound of Magic, and If You Wish Upon Me are some of his famous works. The actor will make his screen appearance this year through the web series, The Worst of Evil.

Ahn Jae Hyun

The South Korean actor, who is loved by several K-drama fans for his role as Kang Hyun Min in Cinderella with Four Knights, was born on July 1, 1987. Jae Hyun will return to small screens after three years through the mini-series The Real Appeared. Some of his known projects are Reunited Worlds, The Beauty Inside, and Love With Flaws.

Seo In Guk

The singer-turned-actor was born on October 23, 1987. Through his breakthrough performance as Yoon Yoon Jae in Reply 1997, he became a known actor among K-drama fans from various parts of the globe. Shopping King Louie, Hello Monster, Doom At Your Sevice, and Cafe Minamdang are some of his known works. He is currently in talks to play the lead role in a fantasy thriller drama Death's Game, based on a webtoon of the same name.

Kim So Hyun

The South Korean actress was born on June 4, 1999. She began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child artist in 2006. Moon Embracing the Sun, Rooftop Prince, The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, and River Where the Moon Rises are some of her most-loved projects. She will greet K-drama fans this year with two new projects -- Is it Fate? and Useless Lies.

The other South Korean artists born in the Year of the Rabbit are Kim Ok Bin, SPICA member Kim Boa, Nine Muses member Hyuna, f(x) member Victoria, Han Hyo Joo, Chun Woo Hee, miss A member Fei, Moon Geun Young, Oh Yeon Seo, G.NA, Brown Eyed Girls member Ga In, Ryu Sera, T-ara member Soyeon, Stephanie, and Park Ha Sun.

JYJ member Kim Junsu, Super Junior member Choi Si Won, Kim Young Kwang, M.I.B member Kangnam, Jay Park, 2AM member Seulong, Super Junior member Ryeowook, Jang Geun Suk, Joo Won, BIGBANG member T.O.P, Way V member Lucas, Stray Kids member Changbin, SEVENTEEN member Dino, ASTRO member Rocky, CIX member Seunghun, ATEEZ member Yunho, Golden Child member Donghyun, AB6IX member Woojin, WayV member Hendery, Kim Yohan, TXT member Yeonjun, Park Jihoon, VERIVERY member Gyehyeon, SF9 member Chani, WayV member Xiaojun, NCT member Mark, and VICTON member Subin were also born in the Year of the Rabbit.