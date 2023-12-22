Czech Killings: Chilling Telegram Post Reveals Kozak's Mass Shooting Fantasy; "I Want To Do School Shooting"

The police are exploring whether , the 24-year-old gunman from Prague, perpetrated an attack in a forest near the Czech capital, resulting in the tragic deaths of a man and his newborn baby, last week. Kozak had also shared his plan of carrying of mass shooting on the social media platform.

Police Finding Links Between the Killings

The 24-year-old killed 14 people and injured 25 during a shooting rampage targeting students at Charles University in downtown Prague. The shooter was shot dead by the police.

According to the Daily Mail, before the university massacre, Kozak allegedly murdered his father in Hostoun. The news outlet also stated that authorities are exploring potential links between the shooter and the killing of a 32-year-old man and his two-month-old daughter in Klanovice, near Prague, last week.

Although the shooter managed to evade capture despite a thorough police search in the forest, investigators are examining the possibility that both incidents were perpetrated by the same individual.

Kozak Called His Telegram Channel as a "Diary of His Life Before the Shooting."

The Telegraph reported that Kozak expressed his thoughts on mass killings via the social media platform Telegram. In detailing his intentions to perpetrate a school shooting, the 24-year-old asserted that his Telegram channel would serve as a "diary" chronicling his life "before the shooting."

"I want to do school shooting and possibly suicide. I always wanted to kill. I thought I would become a maniac in the future," wrote the mass shooter in one of his post.

He proceeded to commend the 19-year-old Russian shooter, Ilznaz Galyaviev, who claimed nine lives in a mass shooting at his former school in Kazan, Russia, in 2021. "When Ilznaz carried out the shooting, I came to the realization that conducting mass murders is far more lucrative than serial ones," he remarked.

In a post, Kozak asserted that the Russian school shooter Alina Afanaskina "helped me too much." It is noteworthy that the 14-year-old schoolgirl, using her father's pump-action shotgun, fatally shot a student and injured five others before taking her own life in Bryansk earlier this month. He posted, "It was as if she had come to my aid from heaven just in time."

The outlet reported that while Kozak kept his Telegram channel private, he made it open to read, just before the attack.