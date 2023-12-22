Secret Service Probes Post Seeking Bidens' Public Execution, Former Dukes of Hazzard Star Kicks Off Stir

The US Secret Service has initiated an investigation into actor John Schneider, who, in a since-deleted social media post, advocated for the public executions of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The former Dukes of Hazzard star wrote the controversial post on X at 2am local time on Thursday.

Schneider Accused Biden to Be Guilty of Treason

On Thursday, Biden wrote on X, "Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil right, voting rights and America's standing in the world. But the biggest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything."

Responding to the post, Schneider wrote, " Mr President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely John Schneider." Even though the post was deleted, but the screenshot of the same went viral on social media.

Deadline reported that following the controversial post the Secret Service has opened a probe into Schneider's statements. The outlet reported that the sources have confirmed that the probe is in the preliminary stage. "We look at all threats against our protectees and, due to intent, this falls under the definition of a threat," a law enforcement insider told the outlet.

Schneider Claims Post Does Not Threaten Biden

Meanwhile, speaking to Deadline, Schneider claimed that his post did not call for a violence or threaten a US President.

"Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a US president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense," he told the outlet.

"It's my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation's borders and abroad," Schneider went on to add. "Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement."