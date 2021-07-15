Kim Young Dae Walks Out of School 2021; Bags New Drama Shooting Star

Kim Young Dae, who was signed to play one of the leads in School 2021, has opted out of the coming-of-age drama, directed by Kim Min-tae. Fortunately, he has bagged an interesting project in the form of tvN's Shooting Star.

Why Did He Walk Out of School 2021?

A report on JTBC has claimed that he has walked out of the drama after the script went for changes. His role was tweaked and reportedly the 25-year-old actor was not happy with the changes. "He shared his intention to drop out from the K-Drama because his role is different than what was discussed at the beginning when he accepted." Koreaboo quotes an insider as telling to JTBC.

In June, it was confirmed that Kim Yohan, Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Young Dae, and Hwang Bo Reum Byul would be playing the main leads in School 2021. After the changes in the script, it is reported that he was not lead anymore.

Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae has bagged tvN's forthcoming drama which is all about the entertainment industry. It talks about how publicists, managers, and reporters work. In short, it is about people cleaning up the baggage of celebrities.

A source from his agency Outer Korea has told Soompi website that Kim Young Dae has got the offer and he is considering the project. Kim Young Dae will be seen in the role of Gong Tae Sung, who is the face of Star Force Entertainment.

In the drama, Kim Young Dae is a superstar with a clean image and no controversies behind him. Such a person has concealed his other face. Although he lost Student 2021, this project looks like has a solid subject. Hence, there is a lot of expectations riding on the drama.

On the other hand, Kim Young Dae is currently working in the third season of The Penthouse.