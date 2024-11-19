Kim Kardashian Shows Off Tesla's Humanoid Robot Optimus as Her 'New Best Friend', Defeats it in Rock-Pepper-Scissors [Watch]

Kim Kardashian has introduced her followers to a new "best friend"—a humanoid robot named Optimus, created by Elon Musk's Tesla. The reality star took to Instagram and shared a series of videos showcasing her playful interaction with the robot. In one clip, Kardashian is seen playing a game of rock-paper-scissors with Optimus. She starts the game, saying, "Umm, rock-paper-scissors," and the robot responds by raising its arms, which makes Kim laugh. "Oh, raise the roof! Yap," she says, amused by the robot's reaction.

Kim makes the first move in the game, and Optimus follows her lead. When she wins the round, she jokingly teases the robot, saying, "Oh! You're a little slow. I beat you." After losing the game, Optimus raises its arms, a gesture often used by humans to signify frustration. This amusing moment caught the attention of Kim's followers, who were delighted by the robot's response.

The reality star-turned-mogul also shared a moment of surprise when she asked Optimus to mimic a gesture. In the video, she waves at the robot and asks, "Can you do this?" while forming a heart shape with her hands. To her astonishment, the robot quickly copies the gesture, leaving Kim gasping in disbelief. "You know how to do that!" she says in awe, clearly impressed by the robot's abilities.

Kim's introduction of Optimus to her millions of followers has sparked excitement about the possibilities of humanoid robots. Optimus is part of Tesla's ambitious plan to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. The robot's price reportedly ranges between $20,000 and $30,000, making it a high-end piece of technology. While it's unclear if the robot was operating autonomously or if it was being controlled by a handler, Kim's videos suggest that Optimus has some impressive interactive capabilities.

Humanoid robots like Optimus have the potential to change the way we interact with technology. Optimus is designed to assist with various tasks, and its abilities to mimic human movements and gestures point to the growing sophistication of AI. While the robot's current use is largely for demonstration and entertainment, it is a glimpse into the future of robotics, where machines could become more integrated into everyday life.

Alongside her showcase of Optimus, Kim also gave her followers a sneak peek into another Tesla innovation—the Cybercab. This vehicle, which lacks a steering wheel or pedals, is part of Tesla's push toward fully autonomous cars. Kim showed off the interior of the vehicle in her video, but it's unclear whether she plans to purchase one. The Cybercab's design reflects the futuristic direction that Tesla is heading toward, focusing on self-driving cars and autonomous technology.

Kim's videos have caught the attention of tech enthusiasts and fans alike. Whether showcasing the capabilities of a humanoid robot or introducing cutting-edge vehicles, Kardashian's social media posts continue to captivate her audience with glimpses of the future. As AI and robotics continue to evolve, it will be interesting to see how products like Optimus and the Cybercab shape the way we live and interact with technology in the years to come.