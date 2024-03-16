Figure 1, A humanoid that can speak, think and perform household tasks

In a pioneering move within the robotics industry, Figure, an AI robotics startup, has showcased its humanoid robot, Figure 1, equipped with advanced language integration capabilities. This development marks a significant departure from traditional humanoid robots, which primarily focus on physical assistance tasks.

Figure's breakthrough was unveiled through a compelling two-minute video demonstration on Wednesday, shared on X platform. The video exemplifies how Figure 1, powered by a combination of Figure's neural networks and OpenAI's visual and language intelligence, seamlessly integrates language into its functionalities.

The video begins with a captivating interaction where a person queries Figure 1 about its surroundings. Remarkably, Figure 1 responds conversationally, articulating precisely what objects are on the table before it, showcasing its advanced natural language processing and visual comprehension.

Even more strikingly, when asked for something to eat, Figure 1 autonomously selects an apple from the array of items on the table, demonstrating its ability to reason and make decisions based on contextual understanding.

Further emphasizing its cognitive abilities, Figure 1 articulates the rationale behind its choice, stating, "So I gave you the apple because it is the only edible item I could provide you with from the table," while seamlessly executing another task.

Figure's partnership with OpenAI, announced in February, underscores its commitment to enhancing the capabilities of its humanoid robots through cutting-edge research. Leveraging OpenAI's expertise, Figure aims to expedite the development and deployment of its robots in the market.

While acknowledging the potential for staged demonstrations, Figure's strides toward integrating language into robotics underscore a significant advancement in the field. If the capabilities demonstrated in the video accurately reflect Figure 1's potential, Figure could be on the verge of revolutionizing the robotics landscape, offering commercially available robots capable of physical tasks, reasoning, and fluent communication.