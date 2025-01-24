Kim Kardashian Loses More Than 150,000 Followers on Instagram after Posting Photo of Melania Trump Amid Calls to be 'Cancelled'

Social media influencer and reality star Kim Kardashian has reportedly lost nearly 150,000 followers after sharing a photo of First Lady Melania Trump on her Instagram story during inauguration day, according to an analytics firm. This comes as a major blow to Kardashian who is one of the most followed stars on Instagram.

Kardashian, who has around 358 million Instagram followers and is known for her branding expertise, caused a stir online by posting a photo of the first lady wearing a wide-brimmed hat at Monday's inauguration. Extensive data analyzed by Socially Powerful, an influencer marketing agency, revealed that Kardashian's follower count dropped by 144,963 after the photo was uploaded.

Kardashian Loses Her Loyal Followers

According to Socially Powerful, Kardashian also lost a massive 9,553 followers on X, earlier known as Twitter, after sharing the photo. Although Kardashian shared the photo without any comments, users on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to interpret it as a show of support for the Republican Party.

The post sparked backlash among some of her Instagram followers, with one user commenting, "Girl... sold out for far-right MAGA propaganda."

"Well at least we can see exactly who you are," another wrote.

"Guys unfollow, don't watch their show and don't buy their products. Hit them where it hurts," another social media commenter wrote.

"Successful billionaire, Kim Kardashian, has posted Melanie Trump on her Instagram story," one person wrote. "We know who she voted for."

"She definitely voted for her husband," another agreed.

An Instagram user expressed frustration that Kardashian chose to share a photo of Melania Trump but didn't post one of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., interpreting the omission as an oversight.

Trump's inauguration coincided with the federal holiday commemorating the late civil rights leader, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Simple Post Backfires

While Kardashian is believed to align with Democratic values, she leveraged her longstanding friendship with Ivanka Trump to advocate for the commutation of Alice Marie Johnson's life sentence. Johnson, a Black woman, had been convicted of a nonviolent drug offense.

Kardashian expanded her efforts by engaging in White House discussions on clemency and prison reform, strengthening her professional association with the first Trump administration.

In April 2020, she announced that she would refrain from publicly supporting any presidential candidate, choosing to concentrate on her work in criminal justice reform instead.

However, Donald Trump has previously criticized Kardashian. In a lengthy Truth Social post shared in November 2023, he referred to the reality TV star-turned-social justice advocate as the "most overrated celebrity in the world."