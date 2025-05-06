Kamala Harris Slammed for Attending $75,000 Ticket Met Gala 2025 Day After She Was Spotted with Husband Doug Emhoff at NYC's Polo Bar

Former Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance alongside husband Doug Emhoff. at the glitzy Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, where ticket prices run up to $75,000, amid speculation of a potential political comeback. Harris, the failed Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 election, wore a specially designed black-and-white silk dress.

The outfit, created by Off-White's Creative Director IB Kamara, included a dramatic sleeve, a pleated skirt, and a flowing scarf, as reported by Vogue. Harris, 60, revealed her outfit in a portrait shot for Vogue Magazine, captured by former White House photographer Cameron Smith. Emhoff wore a tux by Brunello Cucinelli for the red carpet.

Surprise Entry Met with Backlash

Speculation grew that 60-year-old Harris would appear at the star-studded annual event—a fundraiser supporting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute—after she and her husband were seen leaving the celebrity-favorite restaurant, The Polo Bar on East 55th Street, on Sunday night.

Harris and her husband were guarded by a heavy security presence—including her Secret Service team, NYPD officers, and a convoy of seven SUVs—outside the upscale restaurant, where they were photographed interacting and posing for photos with diners inside.

Access to the Met Gala is extremely restricted, with the exclusive guest list curated by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. According to Federal Election Commission records, Wintour has donated over $287,000 to Democratic candidates and organizations since 2004.

Harris' presence at the high-profile fashion event comes amid widespread speculation that she is weighing a run for California governor in 2026 or a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.

However, voters are divided over whether Harris should run for governor of California, according to a survey by Emerson College Polling released last month. The poll showed that 50% of respondents believe the former 2024 Democratic presidential contender should stay out of the race.

Nothing Right

Reports suggest Harris has shared with close aides that she plans to decide on her next move by the end of this summer. Still, she remains firm in her political ambitions, telling Politico last month, "I'm staying in this fight."

However, not everyone on X was impressed by Harris's appearance at the Met Gala, with some slamming the expensive outing, calling it insensitive and "disconnected from reality." "You really never ever read the room," one X user wrote in response to Harris's Met Gala look.

"Democrat party is so out of touch lmao," one person wrote.

Another person commented, "Continuing to demonstrate how in touch with the average American y'all are." "Totally the party of the working class," yet another user wrote.

Harris is expected to stay in New York City through Tuesday, as she is set to take part in a fundraising event for the Democratic National Committee.