Kim Kardashian Deletes Son Saint's YouTube Channel after Anti Kamala Harris Posts

Kim Kardashian took down her eldest son's YouTube channel on Wednesday after two posts appeared to be critical of Kamala Harris. The account, under the handle @TheGoatSaint and belonging to 8-year-old Saint West—her son with Kanye West—was "allegedly removed" by Kardashian following the politically charged posts, The Daily Beast reported.

When trying to access the page, YouTube displayed a message that reads, "This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else." According to social media posts, Saint allegedly shared a meme with the Vice President's photo on the bottom of a shoe worn by a cartoon character, paired with the phrase, "I stepped in s***."

Kim's Damage Control

Last month, the reality star revealed that she required her eldest son Saint to agree to a contract to have a YouTube channel. It seems he violated the terms just a week before election day.

Several users on X/Twitter linked Saint's posts to his father's longstanding support for Trump. One user wrote, "Saint is baby ye i aint worried bout him' while another added, 'That young boy is very intelligent. Raised right!"

"Saint West a Donald Trump fan. 'Kayne smiling rn," a second user wrote.

Another user wrote: "I strongly disagree with the decision by Kim Kardashian to delete Saint West's YouTube channel over the shared videos. The censorship of opposing views is concerning and sets a dangerous precedent. Doesn't everyone expose Kamala, What is wrong with it? lol."

One user tagged in Kardashian, writing, "@KimKardashian undelete please. Saint West doing right things."

The contract, she talked about was posted on September 3 on Kardashian's Instagram Stories, and read: "I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom's rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information."

Saint YouTube Contract

Saint also agreed not to record any content that includes "personal information" or "while North is making music." The terms and conditions continued: "I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them.

"I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don't listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."

She shared a photo of the contract on her social media, captioning it: "I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract. Please Subscribe!"

Kardashian—who shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with her ex-husband Kanye West, 47—has connections to both presidential candidates through her criminal justice reform advocacy.

In April, she met with Harris at the White House and has previously collaborated extensively with former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump on similar initiatives.

Kardashian first visited the White House in 2018 to advocate for Alice Marie Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence since 1996 for nonviolent drug offenses.