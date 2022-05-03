Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled as Bad Marilyn Monroe Copycat after She Struggles to Walk Met Gala Red Carpet in Iconic $5M Dress

Kim Kardashian shed 16 kilos to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala 2022 but many of her fans slammed her for being a "poor copycat" after she failed to walk properly without Pete Davidson's help on the big night. The SKIMS founder donned the same gown that Marilyn Monroe wore to John F. Kennedy in the 1960s.

Kim had to go through a lot of transformation besides shedding 16 kilos to fit into Monroe's dress and she has been talking about the length she had to go to do that. However, she looked quite uncomfortable at one point at the Met Gala, which didn't escape the eyes of the spectators.

Kim Falters

Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted leaving Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Florida last weekend, after spending three hours there. The place houses the "world's most expensive dress," which Monroe wore when she famously sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy at his 45th birthday party at Madison Square Garden in 1962.

Although unclear at that time, it now seems Kim was eyeing out the legendary look for herself. She even dyed her hair white to match Monroe's look for the Met Gala 2022.

However, she struggled to move on the red carpet with the iconic dress and, more so, when faced with climbing the stairs, despite getting into it. It wasn't until she was helped by Davidson, who looked to be leading Kim up the steps with one hand on her butt and the other on her hand.

Pete, dressed in a plain black suit, walked along the carpet with her hand in his and gained a more fascinating grip on her as he led her up the stairs.

Bad Copycat?

Although Davidson did help her walk and move on the red carpet, her discomfort in the Monroe dress didn't miss the eyes of social media users. Fans observed the actor clutching Kim's butt as he pushed her higher on Twitter.

"It's Pete dragging Kim up the steps of the met bc she can't walk for me!! The GRIP he has on her a**," one user wrote sharing a series of photos of Davidson grabbing her butt.

"He looks so done in that last photo," wrote another user.

"Imagine comparing Kim Kardashian to THE Marilyn Monroe? Oh my god......" another user wrote.

"We've gone from Beyonce being the last to arrive... to Kim Kardashian," blasted another.

"I wanted bigger fluffy hair, not that stupid slick back bun," lamented a third.

Meanwhile, one fan wrote on Instagram, "She didn't feel confident and sexy in this look and it shows."

"Pete Davidson painstakingly helping Kim Kardashian up the stairs one step at a time is the #MetGala moment I didn't know I needed," tweeted yet another person.

Kardashian and Davidson were among the final celebrities to arrive at the Met Gala. The KKW Beauty mogul's renowned family came on the red carpet far earlier than she did, posing for photos both together and separately.

Kardashian, on the other hand, discussed her classic couture on the red carpet. "This is Marilyn Monroe's dress," Kardashian said during a live stream as Davidson quietly paced behind her. I had this idea to put it on and try it on and they came with armed guards and it didn't fit me, so I said give me three weeks - I had to lose 16 pounds... it was such a challenge, like a role."

"I was determined to fit it," she added.

Last year, Kim wowed the crowd at the Met Gala with an S&M-inspired Balenciaga attire that included a mask covering their entire head.