Kim Kardashian's Sexy Photo Eating Taco in Risque Neon Swimsuit Leaves Fans Drooling on Instagram

Kim Kardashian, who is known for being one of the sexiest models in the world, is making heads turn in a sexy neon bikini swimsuit post on social media. The famous Kardashian sister is seen eating tacos wearing the risque outfit that has left fans drooling on Instagram. The racy snap has Kim show off her cleavage while she takes a bite from the hot taco.

It seems the mother of four children hasn't aged a little when it comes to her looks. Kim Kardashian, 45, posted the sizzling picture on her official Instagram account, which has over 228 million followers. She is one of the most followed personalities on the photo-sharing platform.

The racy photo on social media has already garnered much attention as it has grabbed over 3 million views within hours. Kim shared the hot photo with the caption, "Is it Taco Tuesday yet ?!?!" to which one of her fans said, "You got guacamole all over that bathing suit! ."

The daughter of Kris Jenner, who became an internet sensation after a sex tape leak is now gaining attention for her relationship. Kim recently filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West. However, she is open to finding love again.

A source close to the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star revealed Kardashian is open to dating as the American media personality doesn't see herself being single for the rest of her life after separation from her husband and rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian Racy Snap

Kim Kardashian parted ways with her third husband Kanye West after almost seven years of their marriage. The couple was having trouble resolving personal issues in their relationship which lead to the big decision. Kanye has exposed intimate information of the Kardashians across social media handles following which, Kim was forced to file for divorce.

Kim Kardashian Plays Golf

The reality TV star dons several hats. From being a mom to running a business, Kim Kardashian has made everything possible ever since she became an internet sensation. The fashion influencer is also a secret golfer. In one of her posts on social media, Kim shared a rare photo of herself playing golf. The picture with the caption, " And just like that I'm a golfer! ‍♀️ well one lesson in is a start! My mom surprised the whole fam w golf clubs for Easter. Thanks mom!" had grabbed much attention from her fans worldwide.

Kim Kardashian On The Beach

