Who Is Maye Musk? Elon Musk's Proud Supermodel Mom Sparkles on Red Carpet at Met Gala 2022 [WATCH]

Elon Musk never fails to surprise. If his $44 billion Twitter takeover drama wasn't enough over the past week, the Tesla boss left audiences stunned on Monday night after accompanying his mother Maye Musk on the red carpet at the Met Gala. While La La Anthony was busy interviewing Musk, 50, about his plans for Twitter, Maye, 74 was the center of attraction for the photographers.

Maye walked the red carpet with panache and became her son's perfect companion on the big night after his split with Grimes. Musk, on the other hand, shared his plans for Twitter and how he wants to change the microblogging site.

Musk Stuns With Supermodel Mom

Musk made his first public appearance after his Twitter takeover at the Met Gala on Monday. However, all eyes were on his 74-year-old supermodel mom Maye. Musk said that he was "following the dress code" in his traditional tuxedo, for the "Gilded Glamour" themed night.

Meanwhile, Maye was dressed to the nines in a beautiful maroon Dior gown with pearl cords draped around her neck.

When Vogue tweeted the news of Musk and Maye's arrival, the new Twitter owner replied: "How do you do?"

However, this isn't the first time the mom and son attended the gala. In 2016, Maye and Elon attended, with the theme 'Manus x Machina'.

When asked to describe her son, Maye said, "From the moment he could speak, he could discuss."

In 2018, Musk sported a white tuxedo jacket with white script on the back that read "novus ordo seclorum," which means "new world order," to make his relationship with singer Grimes "red carpet official."

Last year, Musk hosted an exclusive after-party at the fashionable private club Zero Bond, where guests included Lil Nas X, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, music mogul Scooter Braun, Nina Agdal, and rapper Lil Baby.

Musk also shared his goal for Twitter. "My goal, assuming everything gets done, is to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and to have as broad a swathe of people on Twitter as possible," he told La La Anthony. "And that it is entertaining and funny and they have as much fun as possible."

Maye Stuns at Gala

Musk was one of the biggest attractions on Monday night but his mom stole the show from under his nose. And Musk didn't mind it. Of the many things Musk boasts, Maye is one of them.

Maye is one of the most beautiful South African women and is considered one of the longest-living supermodels in the world. The former Miss South Africa is now 74 years old and works as a writer, nutritionist, researcher, and proud mother of one of the world's most successful persons.

Maye, who was born in Canada, has a twin sister named Kaye. She began modeling at the age of 15 by working on catwalks or appearing for catalogues on weekends. She then competed in the Miss South Africa 1969 beauty pageant at the age of 20 and was crowned the winner.

A year later, she married Errol Musk, a South African engineer who she met in high school. The marriage, however, dissolved in 1979 owing to domestic violence. Maye relocated to Durban, South Africa, and filed for divorce.

She relaunched her career as a plus-size model after losing 18 kg through a weight-loss program. She earned a Bachelor of Dietetics from the University of Pretoria and a Master of Dietetics from the Orange Free State University at the time.

However, life was becoming difficult and she relocated to Canada with her children in quest of a better life. There she worked as a researcher at the University of Toronto. Although she continued modeling, her focus this time was on establishing a career as a nutritionist.

She was the first nutritionist to appear in Kelloggs' Special K cereal boxes, as well as in ads for Revlon, Target, and Virgin America.

Maye has also appeared in a number of fashion weeks and magazines, including Elle and Time, where she posed naked to promote a healthy living.

She signed a contract with the IMG Models agency at the age of 65, and four years later, she became the oldest leading model for the cosmetics company CoverGirl. Her Instagram account, which has 560,000 followers, is also quite popular.

Today, she is successful but is more proud of her son Elon, who by sheer hard work has gone on to become the richest man in the world.