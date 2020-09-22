Kim Kardashian, the Keep Up With The Kardashians star is ready to divorce her rapper husband Kanye West. According to reports, an anonymous source has revealed that the reality TV star has considered divorcing the US presidential candidate due to his bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance.

The curvaceous modelling sensation has already planned out everything in her head, however, she's just biding her time to see if the American rapper can recover. Kanye West has long had showcased some incoherent behavioral straits trying to grab the attention of the public. The rapper, who has been unstable for the past few months has also admitted to dealing with mental illness.

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian's husband recently created a huge controversy with his stance on abortion. He said that he wanted his wife Kim to abort their oldest daughter, North West, but now he opposes the idea of abortion. Kanye will also appear as a presidential candidate on Mississippi's ballot due in November.

Many Democrats believe Kanye's candidature could bleed votes from Joe Biden. In a controversial move last week, the famous rapper and publicly linked the music industry to slavery and shared a video urinating on one of his Grammy awards amid feud with record labels.

The 39 year old beauty mogul is definitely not getting along with her husband. Kim Kardashian gave her 43-year-old husband a second chance after the presidential candidate called Kim's mom a white supremacist and claimed that his wife tried to abort their eldest daughter.

He even tweeted that he had been trying to divorce Kim for a few years now. Meanwhile, the source said, "Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode."

According to reports by People last week, the rapper, is likely off the psychiatric medications intended to control his bipolar condition, and is reportedly suffering from a manic episode which can last for weeks or months.