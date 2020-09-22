Justin Duggar, who is yet to turn 18 has just announced he's 'courting' one year older Claire Spivey. The 17-year-old Justin Duggar in a preview of the season 11 finale of "Counting On" said that both Claire and he is excited to share that they are in a courtship. The young actor, who revealed about his courtship with the 19-year-old is yet to make it official on his Instagram account as he and his new girlfriend might not even have an official social media account.

Gushing about his girlfriend, the Counting On star said, "God brought Claire in my life, and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one." While the scoop on this new addition to the 'Counting On' family is a surprise to Duggar fans, it would be even more fun to learn about who this new girlfriend Claire Spivey is in real life. Here are the 5 lesser-known facts about Justin Duggar's beau.

How Justin Duggar And Claire Spivey Met?

Claire Spivey met Justin during a family conference not too long ago, the 'Counting On' revealed in the preview of the Counting On finale. He also revealed that several months later he asked his dad if he could start a relationship with Claire. 19-year-old Claire seems to be just as religious as her beau. In an interview with a leading media organisation, Claire said, "I'm really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I'm excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."

Claire Spivey has "A Lot Of Good Qualities"

According to new boyfriend Justin Duggar, his girlfriend Claire has a lot of good qualities. Justin gushed that Claire is like an angel sent from heaven. He said, "Claire has a lot of good qualities, and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her." He further said that he is blessed to have a "really outgoing" and "nice" girlfriend in his life.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey's Family Relationship

Claire Spivey's family has known the Duggars for over two decades. Announcing their relationship in the video clip, Claire said that Justin and her families have been close to each other even before they were born. But they got connected just last year.