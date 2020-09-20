Instagram modelling sensation Lauren Alexis has left fans drooling on the internet with some of the most sensual photos and videos. The diva, who is known for her popular YouTube channel is making heads turn for her sizzling hot photos on social media.

Unlike any other models on Instagram, Lauren Alexis is known to entertain her fans with sultry updates. In the new picture, Lauren is seen wearing a light blue-colored bodycon dress flaunting her curves. She looked smoking hot in the picture giving a sultry pose with her tongue sticking out of her mouth to make it look more seductive.

Image Details

The 21-year-old modelling beauty often shares hot photos wearing sizzling swimsuits that manages to grab millions of people's attention on the social media platforms. Every Instagram update of the diva is about her style and pose. The new snap in which Lauren left her brunette locks falling from her back naturally was clicked from a low angle focusing on her hip area which highlighted her curvaceous figure.

It has racked up over a sixty thousand views and likes within a short period. Several fans admired Lauren's picture on the photo-sharing platform. Lauren Alexis posted the picture with a caption that read, "Who's your favourite YouTuber right now." In reply to her query, one of her fans replied, "the one who makes naughty truth or dare, love those vids (its lauren)."

This isn't the first time Lauren posting a hot picture on her official Insta handle. Recently, the diva was captured in a black swimsuit in her photo update that had left fans hearts racing. Lauren showed off her toned tummy between the top and a matching high-cut thong bikini.

The image featured the British YouTube star sporting a barely-there bikini at Cyprus beach, which can be figured out from her geotag. Reportedly, Lauren was vacationing in Cyprus where she clicked a bunch of pictures.

Here's the latest photo of Lauren Alexis that has left fans drooling on Instagram: