Killer Mike Arrested: Rapper Handcuffed and Taken Away from Grammys 2024 after Winning Three Awards Following Fight with Guard [WATCH]

Rapper Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, was handcuffed and removed from the Crypto.com Arena during the 2024 Grammys on Sunday after winning three awards earlier in the evening before the main broadcast. Law enforcement officials said that Killer Mike was arrested due to an alleged physical altercation with a security guard at the event.

The 48-year-old rapper, known for his work in the rap duo Run The Jewels, won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with his solo track 'Scientists & Engineers,' and Best Rap Album for 'Michael'. A spokesperson for the LAPD told DailyMail.com that a man was being questioned, but his identity was unclear.

Handcuffed and Taken Away

A video shared by Hollywood Reporter journalist Chris Gardner on X shows the 48-year-old rapper walking through the arena with at least two police officers and several other men in black suits. A bystander reportedly shouted "Free Mike."

"An official tells someone on his team that it's possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he's being booked here and what he's charged with. Trying to find out," Gardner added in a follow-up tweet.

"At 4pm an adult male was taken into custody for a physical altercation that took place inside the arena," the spokesman said, clarifying that the "altercation" took place moments before the person was arrested. TMZ reported that Killer Mike was involved in a scuffle with a security guard.

"Right now, the preliminary investigation is: he is being investigated for battery,' the spokesman said.

"He will not be identified until he is arrested and charged, if he is."

Total Chaos

According to reports, there was total chaos as Killer Mike, born Michael Santiago Render, was taken away by the cops, some bystanders sounded quite agitated. An onlooker shouted, "Free Mike!"

Killer Mike is widely recognized for his political activism. He actively supported Bernie Sanders and endorsed Democratic senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in his home state of Georgia.

Before being handcuffed, the Atlanta-born star was backstage reflecting on his journey to Grammy stardom.

"The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age or what you're doing,' he told the assembled media.

"At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer. At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I've done.

"At 45, I started to rap about it.

"At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I've done."