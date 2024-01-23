Bianca Censori: Kanye West's Wife Walks Braless in Vest in LA as Couple Are Confronted by Angry Man Who Spits on Rapper's Car [WATCH]

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori flashed her bust as she accompanied the rapper to an LA tanning salon on Monday when the couple was encountered by an irate man on the street. West, 46, who recently got $850,000 titanium teeth, walked hand in hand with Censori, 29, who opted to go without a bra, donning a striking vest top with 'WET' prominently displayed.

She complemented her top with black shorts, highlighting her long legs, and finished her look with black stiletto heels. She wore her raven locks slicked back and showcased radiant makeup. West concealed his newly adorned smile, dressed in black and grey shirts, loose-fitting trousers, and white slippers.

Grabbing Eyes Again

As they walked holding hands, they were left shocked when an unknown passerby confronted them and started shouting at them. He even spat on West's car as they tried to leave. In a video obtained by TMZ, the unidentified man hurled insults, including "you ain't s**t, boy!" at West, who remained composed alongside Censori without responding.

The man claimed, "you're on my block boy!" and mentioned Lucifer, the Devil, and 666. West kept his window open briefly to hear some of the man's rant before driving away.

In a bold move, West recently opted to have his teeth removed and replaced with titanium.

The rapper, currently facing a lawsuit for an alleged incident involving an autograph seeker in 2022, proudly displayed his distinctive new smile on Instagram. In the post, he likened himself to the iconic James Bond villain, Jaws, from "The Spy Who Loved Me" and "Moonraker."

This unique surgical implant, rumored to cost a staggering $850,000, is a one-of-a-kind model exclusive to the musician.

Contrary to his statement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010, where West claimed to have had his entire bottom row of teeth removed, an insider revealed to the Daily Mail, "Ye has had the bulk of his teeth shaved down to little tombstones, which is standard procedure for veneers.'

Not the First Time For West

In 2010, the rapper showed off his dazzling diamond and gold implants to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, asserting that these implants had replaced his entire bottom row of teeth. "I just thought that diamonds were cooler," he told her, adding that he had asked the dentist to remove his bottom row of teeth and replace them.

A fascinated Ellen asked: "It's not a grill?"

Kanye replied: "It's really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth.

"I guess there's just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do."

His initial claims about replacing his teeth were met with skepticism, as even West's fans doubted that he would take such a drastic step.

West faced repercussions for his actions, as he was dropped by Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga following a series of anti-Semitic rants in October 2022. Additionally, it has come to light that he owes more than $1 million in unpaid taxes.