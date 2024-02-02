Kate Quigley: Darius Rucker's Ex-Girlfriend Blasts Hootie and The Blowfish Singer after His Arrest: 'Mood When Your D-Bag Ex Got Arrested'

Nothing seems to be going right for country star Darius Rucker. Shortly after reports emerged about the arrest of the "Wagon Wheel" singer in Tennessee for minor drug offenses, his former girlfriend, comedian Kate Quigley, appeared to react with at least two less-than-empathic tweets.

Rucker, 57, was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday on at least three drug offenses. The Hootie & the Blowfish band member was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of violating the state's vehicle registration law. In simpler terms, Rucker was reportedly implicated in a drug exchange, and law enforcement claimed that his vehicle registration tags had expired.

Slammed by His Ex

"Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma," Quigley, 42, wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. Within an hour, Quigley posted another message, this time featuring a bikini selfie where she winked and playfully stuck out her tongue.

"Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma," she quipped.

The ex-couple had a brief relationship in 2020, following the announcement of the separation between the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman and his estranged wife, Beth, who had been married for 20 years.

However, this is not the first time where Quigley has openly criticized the "Alright" singer.

Quigley also expressed her displeasure when he told reporters that she was "doing great" following an accidental group overdose that resulted in the death of three of her friends.

"Hi Darius, Could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven't called once to see how i'm doing & have no clue?" she wrote in September 2021. "Thanks Boo Boo!!!"

Caustic Relationship

A statement from Rucker's team was released, confirming that the two were not in a relationship at the time of her overdose. "That Stung. Won't lie," Quigley later wrote in another tweet.

"When i saw the TMZ report i thought, great. He's probably writing a song about me called, 'Let Her Die,"' she referenced one of Hootie and the Blowfish's biggest hits.

Following Rucker's arrest, his lawyer said in a statement, "Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges."

The "Wagon Wheel" singer was released on a $10,500 bond.

In a TikTok video from 2021, Rucker reflected on a past incident when he came close to getting arrested alongside fellow country act Rascal Flatts.

"There's never a boring time on the road with Rascal Flatts!" he captioned the clip.

"We're getting pulled over in the golf cart, the cop wants to arrest us," he explained in the video. "And, the funniest thing about the whole thing is the cop stops us, and me and Joe Don did the old 'pretend that we're not there' thing.

"We just got out of the golf cart and started walking back, and we were leaving Gary right there. He was going to jail by himself, we were out of there," he added.

"But, obviously none of us went to jail, our security came over and got us," he said in conclusion. "But, that was one of the few nights of my life I thought I was going to jail."