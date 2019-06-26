Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that after the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, the 28-year-old NBA star expressed suicidal thoughts! In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe revealed how Tristan went through some troubled times mentally after his cheating scandal broke out. Khloe told Scott Disick about how Tristan expressed suicidal thoughts.

"Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages. He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. When I got my questions answered, I was getting more details that everybody left and Jordyn still stayed," Khloe said in the confessional. "That she was sitting on his lap in a chair. They were all over each other. They were handsy. They made out. It's disgusting. I'll never understand the depths of his ick. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself."

However, Khloe further added that perhaps he only did that to gain a reaction out of her. "He's doing this to get a reaction out of me. Like, I'm just allowed to say I'm going to kill myself and that's fine? That's crazy." She also added, "I feel like I'm so heartbroken and so, like, what is this? This is life? Right now I don't feel much of anything. It's like I'm in shock. It's a lot that's happening. This is, like, a debilitating blow to my soul. It's so humiliating. It's hard. And then there's some days you just want to cry."

Khloe did send someone to check on Tristan as she worried for him. She received a call from her friend who stated that he wasn't sure if Tristan was doing okay. "The fact that Khloe's sitting here heartbroken, but still worrying about Tristan's feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself, I mean, it just goes to show that Khloe is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much and only wants good," Scott said. "And somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick and it's unfair and it's hurtful. It's really hard for me to sit and watch."

The news of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods broke out in February this year. Since then, there has been a rift in the Kardashian household.