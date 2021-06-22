Did Tristan Thompson Cheat on Khloe Kardashian Again? NBA Star Takes 3 Women to His Bedroom After Party

Tristan Thompson, who attended a Bel Air house party on June 18, has landed himself in hot soup again as the NBA star was spotted taking three women into his bedroom for the night after the party ended.

Soon after the news broke out that Tristan is back to his old ways by having affairs and one night stands with other women, rumours are now doing the rounds that Khloe Kardashian has broken up with the 30-year-old basketball star and the duo have parted ways.

Cheating is not new to Tristan and he was the reason why Khloe ditched him in February 2019 after it was revealed that he was cheating on her with family friend Jordyn Woods while Khloe was pregnant with her daughter True.

After their separation, Tristan kept wooing Khloe on Instagram by commenting on every single picture she posts and talked highly about her beauty and personality making her believe that he truly loves her and needs an opportunity to get back.

That is when Khloe gave in around February 2020, giving Tristan another chance to reclaim their love life and their relationship sailed smoothly with no tides for more than a year.

However, it looks like Tristan's habit of womanizing has not come to and end and the new romp with three women might completely end his relationship with Khloe.

A source who was present at the party told DailyMail they weren't surprised to see Tristan hooking up with women citing he's always been a serial cheater and might never change. ''He has a reputation for hooking up so when we saw him walk with these three girls and go into the bedroom it wasn't a surprise.''

The unnamed source, who chose to remain anonymous revealed that Tristan was doing shots at the bar and was ''repeatedly grabbing this one girl's butt'' and at one point, the girl called two of her girl friends and a male friend and stepped in to his bedroom and didn't return for 30 minutes.

When he returned, ''his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,'' said the source to DailyMail and Tristan continued having a good time at he party and eventually left for the day at about 4 am.

However, a little digging in about the identity of the three women turns out to be a singer from Florida and another a beauty industry worker from California while the identity of the third woman is not known. "We all were talking about how badly we felt for Khloe and how he was going to embarrass her again," the source summed it up.