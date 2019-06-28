There may be a heat wave in Europe but no one can turn up the heat like Kendall Jenner can. The model slipped into a sizzling summer bikini from her own fashion line.

Reportedly the 23-year-old supermodel was modelling a leopard print number from the fashion line she created with 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner. The image was shared in three blocks on the company's Instagram account which added the caption, 'New summer swim styles just added to @macys, shop #kendallandkylie.'

Kendall looked gorgeous in the snap. Lounging with her eyes closed. The lighting in the post highlighted her tan and gave her a gorgeous glow. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looks like she is hard at work promoting her own fashion line. But that doesn't mean Kendall will be abandoning her commitment with other big brands.

Kendall Jenner has made a name for herself as a successful model. But she is branching out into other business ventures. One of them being an oral care line. Kendall Jenner looks flawless now, but she opened up to Bustle Proactiv event in New York. The model said: '[Acne as an adult] is not any less painful, for lack of better words. You know what I mean? It's not any less annoying, it doesn't suck any less when you're older. If anything, it could suck a little more when you're older.'

Her sister Kylie, who is her partner in this fashion line has already amassed a fortune with her cosmetics empire. A large chunk of her wealth comes from her lip-kit line. Both Jenner sisters have used their reality TV fame to become successful businesswomen. You can check out the pics here: