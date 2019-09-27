The sun was shining bright in Los Angeles, California and Kendall Jenner took full advantage of the heat as she headed out for a lunch date in Beverly Hills wearing a tight white shirt without a bra underneath it and once again showed off her constraint for bras. The paparazzi didn't miss the opportunity and snapped pictures of the leggy lass in her overall glory.

Kendall paired her white shirt with blue denim shorts and added an oversized button-up shirt that covered her arms and kept it unbuttoned so her chest can be seen.

She was sporting brown Birkenstock style sandals and added a delicate necklace, dark sunglasses and a small handbag as accessories.

Kendall Jenner is taking time off after being on a constant work spree since a few months as she walked the ramp at the London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old American model represented prestigious brands such as Burberry and Versace. During the Burberry's show in London, she went blonde and made jaws drop with her stunning looks. Her blonde locks were temporary and Kendall went back to her normal locks, which is natural dark hue.

For the sunny afternoon's lunch date, she kept her hair in a messy wave and let it just below her shoulders.

Kendall had a busy week as she flew back to her hometown Los Angeles from Milan to attend the Prime Time Emmy Awards for the first time on September 22, 2019, and the leggy lass presented an award with her sister Kim Kardashian. Both the sisters looked beautiful on stage but delivered a short speech which ended in less than a minute.

"Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves," said Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner added, "Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted," which of course made the audience burst out with laughter. Their sister Kylie had to be on stage with them too but sadly was hospitalised due to flu-like illness during that time.