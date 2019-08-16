Elle shared a photo of Kendall wearing an oversized black Aerosmith X Sorayama band T-shirt with black sneakers while walking in Beverly Hills. A neon green undergarment is visible in the snap. Kendall looked fresh with her makeup-free face.

Vogue shared another snap of Kendall which appeared to be taken on the same day. In the photo, Kylie jenner's sister walked her dog and showed off her super sculpted abs in a sleek, spandex-centric athleisure.

Jenner sported a neon green Adidas sports bra and black spandex biker shorts. She paired her get-up with a pair of onyx '90s-inspired sunglasses. She put her black shirt on her shoulder.

While Kendall is in Los Angeles, her sister, Kylie, is in France enjoying her 22nd birthday party on a yacht. Kylie is joined by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, her mom, Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick.

Kylie's birthday celebration started in Italy and continued in Cannes. Kylie shared a photo of herself in France with Scott on Instagram. "Baby we should hit the South of France," the caption read.

Kendall was also in South of France back in May for the amfAR Gala in Cannes. She stayed on the same resort where Kylie is staying. Kendall walked the red carpet wearing a Giambattista Valli for H&M.

In related news, many were surprised that Kendall's younger sister is only 22. A number of netizens thought that Kylie was in her 30s already due to the alleged enhancements she underwent. However, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star insisted that she didn't have a surgery and only had fillers.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never," Kylie said in a previous interview.

"Well, I haven't done anything except my lips but nobody seems to believe that, so I don't really care. But I did just turn 18, so it kind of surprises me when people think I've undergone so many surgeries. My mom wasn't even going to let me get my lips done, so, there's no way in hell she was going to let me get my boobs done, or my butt, or anything else."

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.