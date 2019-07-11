Kim Kardashian is keeping herself busy. The reality TV star and mogul took to Instagram to promote her sunglasses collection.

Kim Kardashian recently promoted the newest additions to her KKW Beauty line - called the Sooo Fire Collection - on her Instagram. And now, she is back with a set of sizzling snaps to promote her upcoming second drop for her Carolina Lemke sunglasses collection. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star can be seen flaunting her toned legs and highlighting her cleavage in a white crop top with bikini bottoms while rocking her new oval sunglasses - called Sand - from her Carolina Lemke collaboration.

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to work the camera, the reality star relaxed on a lounge chair, accessorising her crop top and bikini bottoms with a gold necklace and her wedding band. Reportedly, a third picture showed Kim seated on a globe-shaped stone in a garden as she posed with her knees up and one arm touching her forehead.

Kim, who added three more slides to show the different hues available for the style, captioned the images with: 'Dropping the cutest @carolinalemkeberline oval sunglasses tomorrow called Sand at CarolinaLemke.com #LemkePartner.'

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in every pic, she flaunted her curves to amazing effect. The sunglasses looked good too, we have to say. Kim Kardashian is the star of the Kardashian clan, it was her antics that brought the Kardashian family to the limelight, now all her siblings have ridden their reality TV fame to successes of their own. Including the youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, who may arguably be the wealthiest Kardashian. You can check out the pics here: