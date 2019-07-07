Kendall Jenner took to social media to promote Clavin Klein. The supermodel posted a sizzling video of herself in red swimwear, flaunting her enviable curves.

And we have to say that "The Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star sure knows how to work the camera. In the video, she can be seen in a red and white bikini set, the bandeau style top featured thick, white logo covered straps, while the sides of the high-cut bottoms have the same. Kendall accessories her bikini with a pair of large black sunglasses and gold pendant necklaces, she also switched up her hair in takes, going from a tight, sleek bun to loose flowing hair.

The 5'10 beauty simply captioned the video '#CALVINKLEINSWIM #MYCALVINS.' Kendall Jenner has been the brand ambassador for Clavin Klein for a while now. The runway model first began working with the clothing line back in 2015 and was featured in their first #MYCALVINS campaign which proved to one of the most successful for the brand. Kendall Jenner may be following her sister's lead. Kylie Jenner recently posted sultry swimsuit snaps of her own in a bid to promote her new cosmetics collection. The youngest of the Kardashian clan has made a fortune with her cosmetics business.

Kendall Jenner on the other hand in making a name for herself as a successful supermodel. Kendall is one of the highest paid models in the world. Reportedly this year alone the reality TV maven has already appeared the newest iteration of the campaign that also featured Billie Eilish and Noah Centineo.