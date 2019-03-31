Kendall Jenner sure knows how to turn up the heat. The reality TV star soaked up the sun in a tiny newsprint bikini and shared the snaps to Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had some stalker trouble recently, but she seems to be recovering nicely.

Apparently, the catwalk queen cooled off in crystal blue water with her short brunette hair tied up into a messy bun as he put her fit figure on display in a mustard yellow two-piece for her own cooking class with the 63-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch.

Kendall was 'learning moms recipe' as she stood to the side and watched Kris prepare an elaborate spread in the kitchen.

It is being reported that Jenner's alleged stalker is a 38-year-old Canadian citizen whose visa had expired and will be sent back to his home country. Apparently, ICE had been tracking Ford for several weeks before 'HSI special agents, officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations' apprehended him in the parking lot of a hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday, The Blast reported.

Kendall has been navigating a bit of trouble for the past couple of years. It is known that Kendall Jenner got in a spot of trouble as her 2017 campaign for La Perla caused some controversy when she had to cancel a previously scheduled appearance as a Victoria's Secret model due to her new affiliation with La Perla. She also had to deal with the Fyre festival controversy and now the stalker incident. We have to say Kendall seems to be a magnet for a lot of trouble and controversy these days but none of that is slowing the model down. You can check out the pics here: