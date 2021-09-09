Kellyanne Conway Gets 'Fired' on Social Media After She Refuses to Resign Following Biden's Orders

In a scathing response to Joe Biden's warning to either resign or get fired from the military service academy advisory boards, Kellyanne Conway has sought the U.S. President's resignation. The former top Trump aide called Biden's move "petty and political, if not personal."

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that 11 Trump appointees to military service academy advisory boards, including the former press secretary Sean Spicer and adviser Kellyanne Conway, were asked to either step down voluntarily or they will be fired from their positions.

Conway Accuses Biden of Distracting Everyone from His Failures

Clarifying the reason behind the move, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "The president's objective is what any president's objective is â€“ to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values. And so yes, that was an ask that was made."

While Trump appointed Spicer, a commander in the US naval reserve, to the advisory board for the naval academy, Conway, who was the campaign manager for the former U.S. President in 2016, was appointed to the board for the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Perturbed over the threat of getting fired, Conway took to Twitter to slam Biden. "I'm not resigning, but you should," she wrote in the tweet accompanying her letter.

Criticizing the U.S. President, Conway claimed that the move was taken with the intention of distract from the failure of Biden administration. "Your decision is disappointing but understandable given the need to distract from a news cycle that has you mired in multiple self-inflicted crises and plummeting poll numbers, including a rise in new COVID cases, a dismal jobs report, inflation, record amount of drugs coming across the southern border, and, of course, the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan that has left hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies stranded under Taliban rule," she said.

Social Media 'Fires' Conway

Soon after the reports emerged, #YouAreFired was one of the top trending topics on social media. Conway was mocked for her response to the warning of getting fired.

"Good luck with that, civil court have no jurisdiction in this. Once you are in the military, the military law governs you. Disobey the military law, you will be punished under military court. Disobey direct military order to vaccinate, you're fired. Why so stubborn ?" tweeted a user.

"Kelly A Conway, you are such a smart ass! Trump will never be elected again, Mark my words , and it's good ridden to YOU, YOU'RE FIRED!!" wrote another.

"I sure took him long enough! Anything Trump touched was supposed to been cleaned off with lava type heat and they should've been fired on day one! As soon as #Biden took his oath of office, he could've included, "You're Fired!" Sheesh!!! "kellyanne conway" read a tweet.

"As a retired USAF O-5 (that's LtCol since I know you don't have a clue about anything that is actually military-related), let me say you're fired. You are unqualified and I'm sure you can't even spell honor code" wrote a user.