Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer and ardent supporter of US President Donald Trump, was allegedly caught farting during the hearing for voter fraud claims before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. A video clip from the meeting with farting sounds has gone viral on social media.

Last month, Giuliani had become victim of memes online after his hair dye started dripping through his sidelocks during a press conference organized to speak about election rigging allegations.

Farting Giuliani Was Lecturing Michigan Rep on Being Disciplined

The recent incident took place while Giuliani was addressing the members of the committee who questioned him about the voter fraud claims.

In the clip which was first shared by Ryan J Reilly, the justice reporter with Huff Post, the lawyer can be heard farting twice during the meeting. Sharing a shorter clip, Reilly wrote: "I present this clip of Rudy Giuliani testifying without editing or commentary."

The clip, which has been viewed over 3 million times since then, shows a startled Jenna Ellis, an attorney assisting Giuliani, giving the lawyer a side-eye glance upon hearing the fart sound.

An irked Giuliani was slamming down the Michigan state Rep. Darrin Camilleri who questioned him about the New York Times story which claimed Giuliani is lobbying President Donald Trump for a preemptive pardon, saying, "I will ask that he be disciplined for that," when the microphone picked up the sound.

Almost 90 seconds later Camilleri asked Giuliani to answer to Attorney respond General Bill Barr's statement regarding federal prosecutors finding no evidence of election fraud. As Giuliani responded saying that the answer that he gave you was that they didn't bother to interview a single witness, a bursting sound of fart could be heard.

Memes of Farting Giuliani Roll Out on Twitter

Last month, clips of Trump farting during various meetings had gone viral on social media. The trend picked up after Diaper Don started trending on the microblogging site.

Whether or not it was Giuliani who farted or the hot mic picked up the noise from some other person, Twitter did have a field day while trolling the lawyer.

When Reilly approached Giuliani asking whether he farted during the meeting, the latter blocked the reporter from Huff Post. Reilly shared the screen shot of the WhatsApp chat.

"He farted and Jenna Ellis had to sit there and breathe it in," a user tweeted as other added "God is just raining down embarrassment on this man and he still won't stop lying."