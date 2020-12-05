A viral claim stating that the much-hyped COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer leads to sterilization in the women is found to be fake. The miscreants are spreading the lie stating that the startling revelation was made by the head of Pfizer research.

The pandemic, which has so far infected over 65.8 million people globally and killed 1.52 million, shows no sign of dying down since the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, in December last year.

'Vaccine Would Help Female Body to Attack Syncytin-1, Causing Infertility'

The viral claim was based on a blog posted on Health and Money News. The article was based on statements made by Dr Wolfgang Wodarg and Dr Michael Yeadon.

Yeadon, who worked as vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory at Pfizer, left the pharma giant in 2011.

The post headlined 'Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization, stated that on December 1 the ex-Pfizer head of respiratory research Dr. Michael Yeadon and the lung specialist and former head of the public health department Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg filed an application with the EMA, the European Medicine Agency responsible for EU-wide drug approval, for the immediate suspension of all SARS CoV 2 vaccine studies, in particular the BioNtech/Pfizer study on BNT162b.

The blog stated that the Pfizer vaccine contains a spike protein called syncytin-1, vital for the formation of human placenta in women. 'If the vaccine works so that we form an immune response AGAINST the spike protein, we are also training the female body to attack syncytin-1, which could lead to infertility in women of an unspecified duration,' it read.

According to Snopes, in a letter sent to the European Medicines Agency, though both the doctors did demand a halt on the clinical trials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union, they did not state as fact that the vaccine causes sterility.

Habitual Offenders Cause Panic on Social Media, Again

It isn't the first time that Wodarg and Yeadon have been found spreading misinformation related to the global pandemic. In October this year, Yeadon had claimed that the "pandemic is effectively over" in a blog post. In a YouTube Video posted in March 2020, Wodarg had stated that COVID-19 was no more harmful than the seasonal flu, reported the outlet.

However, despite the claims being fake, it did press a panic button on the social media with many users talking about it. "Goal of NWO <= Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization," tweeted a user.

"This is how the Globalists get the two thirds planned reduction in the Worlds population - - - Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization," wrote another.

"I just saw a post that said something along the lines of: "vaccines needs years to be reviewed and approved, yet this one is ready in 8 months? How do we know what it'll cause in side effects.. it's already causing female sterilization!". 1) how would you know that then 1/X," read another tweet.