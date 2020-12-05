Ending days of the mystery surrounding the origin of monoliths popping up in United States and Romania, a group of artists have claimed the responsibility for the same. The group, identifying itself as 'The Most Famous Artist' have offered the monoliths for sale at $45,000.

The first mysterious monolith was spotted by wildlife officials in a remote part of a desert in Utah during a routine helicopter flight on Nov. 18. Even before the mystery behind its origin could be found, the structure mysteriously disappeared on Nov. 27. Later, an almost similar one popped up in Romania. The third monolith appeared in California, recently.

Artists Share Pics of Monoliths on Their Instagram Page

Revealing the mystery behind the appearance of monoliths at the three spots, the artists behind the group shared images and clues on their website and social media outlets.

Sharing an image of newly constructed monolith on its Instagram page, the user wrote: "Checking in... any collectors interested in an official alien monolith? Asking $45k. Includes documentation and signed TMFA."

The other photographs on its website included the monoliths from the Utah site, one in transit, and the third from the Atascadero site. Upon being asked by one of the Instagram users "Was it you?," the account repeatedly responds "if by you you mean us, yes."

Even though no images of the monolith which disappeared in Romania were posted by the artists, the group told Mashable that they had only three spots for the photos on his site. Responding to the outlet on Twitter, Matty Mo, the founder of the group said: "I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service. I cannot issue additional images at this time but I can promise more on this in the coming days and weeks."

"What better way to end this f----d up year than let the world briefly think aliens made contact only to be disappointed that it's just The Most Famous Artist playing tricks again," he added.

Three Monoliths Expected to Be Sold Within a Week

Mo, who is the founder of the group based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, terms the monoliths as a service. Speaking to Fox News, Mo said that he expects to sell three of the monoliths within a week. "We are experimenting with prints and toys too," he noted. "We will release those if customer demand exists," he added. The page also includes a three-dimensional virtual rendering of the structure.

Sharing an image of a monolith that appeared atop a hill in Joshua Tree, the page wrote: "The team just sent images of ANOTHER Monolith outside of Joshua Tree. That makes 4. What does it mean?

While a lot of users were left intrigued by the group's effort of sending the world in a frenzy, there were others who didn't like their publicity stunt. "This is shit. You realize the reason the one in Utah was taken down was because of the amount of trash left in the beautiful land after people visited and then you just added to the shit. Nice job man! Hopefully your little stunt didn't ruing the Joshua tree land it sits on," wrote a user.